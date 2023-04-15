Singer Malu Trevejo Arrested Over Traffic Violation, Released Within Hours

Singer Malu Trevejo was arrested this week in Miami, RadarOnline.com has learned.

An attorney for Trevejo confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the singer was booked into jail yesterday over a non-moving traffic violation. She immediately posted bail and was released within hours

We've learned that Trevejo had failed to show up to a previous court hearing and a bench warrant had been issued. Sources say the singer was unaware of the court date and is relieved that the situation was quickly resolved