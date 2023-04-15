Singer Malu Trevejo Arrested Over Traffic Violation, Released Within Hours
Singer Malu Trevejo was arrested this week in Miami, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An attorney for Trevejo confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the singer was booked into jail yesterday over a non-moving traffic violation. She immediately posted bail and was released within hours
We've learned that Trevejo had failed to show up to a previous court hearing and a bench warrant had been issued. Sources say the singer was unaware of the court date and is relieved that the situation was quickly resolved
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, Trevejo scored a major victory in court after her ex-personal assistant voluntarily dropped a lawsuit over alleged harassment.
The ex-employee Witchneverson Lacroix informed the court he was dismissing all claims against Malu.
He noted the dismissal was with prejudice, meaning he cannot refile the claims later.
Malu’s powerhouse attorney, Jason Ziven, told RadarOnline.com, “We are happy with that result and will keep vigorously defending Malu and her name against the other plaintiffs.”
Back in January, Malu was sued by four ex-employees, Lacroix, Victoria Barreto, Ralph Colo, and Edwardo Vidal, for alleged harassment, battery, defamation, and sexual misconduct. The parties demanded $4 million in damages. The ex-employees claimed Malu forced them to endure horrible work conditions during their employment.