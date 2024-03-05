'Queer Eye' Star Jonathan Van Ness Accused of Being an Emotionally 'Abusive' 'Monster' With 'Rage Issues' by Show's Staff

Bobby Berk might be out of Queer Eye next season, but it's allegedly Jonathan Van Ness that everyone on the team has a problem with. The 36-year-old hairstylist — who is nonbinary and prefers them/they pronouns — is known for acceptance and making others feel good, but is being accused of having an opposite side, in which they are an alleged emotionally "abusive" "monster" and filled with "rage issues," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The bombshell accusations were made by several Queer Eye production sources who called Van Ness a "nightmare" to work with. They dropped the shocking claims to Rolling Stone, with at least three people telling the outlet that the star is allegedly "demeaning" and emotionally “abusive" when the cameras turn off. Fans were shocked when Berk announced he would not be returning as one of the "Fab Five" — which included him, Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski — and replaced him with France's interior designer buddy Jeremiah Brent. Sources shared that Berk's exit was partly due to Van Ness' alleged bad behind-the-scenes behavior, which made it increasingly difficult to work on the show.

Seven sources claimed Van Ness was "feared" by crew members and would often lash out at them. “[There’s] a real emotion of fear around them when they get angry. It’s almost like a cartoon where it oozes out of them,” one insider explained. “It’s intense and scary.” They estimated that Van Ness would explode at least once a week.

“He [they] was a yeller,” they added, while six other sources warned that Van Ness' public persona is largely an act. “Jonathan’s a person who contains multitudes and who has the capacity to be very warm, very charismatic, and has the capacity to make you feel really special that they are paying attention to you,” an insider said. “But at least once a day, they would need to yell at somebody. It might be something small, but there’s always going to be somebody to point out and blame and make the villain of the day.”

Van Ness’ alleged behavior reportedly contributed to the rift within the Fab Five, with several sources claiming the show's stars — including Berk — were reluctant to shoot scenes with them. “There was absolutely tension between everybody else, especially from Jonathan Van Ness,” one production member spilled. “He didn’t want to ever share the spotlight with anyone. There were times when we couldn’t even shoot scenes with certain members of the Fab Five together because it got so bad.” “When he comes on set, everything changes if he’s in a bad mood,” one stated. “Working with him is very difficult in any capacity.”

A third production source warned viewers not to believe everything they watch on the screen. “As much good as he [they] wants to do in the world, I think a lot of it is very hypocritical,” the insider said. “There’s a definite contrast between the principles and the values that Jonathan stands for publicly,” another source who worked with Van Ness explains. “They’re really centered around having this warmth, love, and care for other people. There’s a real contrast between that and the way that they treat the people who are closest to them across the board. It’s the opposite of what this person is touted and paid to be.”

Van Ness' alleged "toxic" behavior got so bad that Netflix executives were forced to have at least one meeting about the star's treatment of the crew but there were no repercussions, according to Rolling Stone. "The apparatus of [the show's production company] ITV and Netflix promotes Jonathan and actively rewards them for their bad behavior," a source claimed. "There's no accountability at all," stated another.

Despite their chemistry on TV, the Fab Five aren't friends. “Their relationships have definitely changed since Season One,” explained a production member. “As in all workplaces, as time moves on, people become closer with some people and move further away from others.” Another stated, “How is it not obvious to everybody that none of these people are friends?" The insider later added, “None of them. They don’t hang out socially. They live very different lives.”

A third source compared the Queer Eye breakup to a band. “It’s not a new story that a boy band falls apart,” the crew member said. “Essentially they were a group of people put together in their mid-thirties and told to be best friends. But people don’t expect that Queer Eye could be that. That’s truly what it was: a manufactured boy band with big personalities that certain ones were favored and certain ones were not, and then eventually [things] turned really toxic.”

As for Berk, he was allegedly "blindsided" by how he was ultimately reportedly pushed out and replaced, sources shared, adding that at least two Fab Five members were rumored to have campaigned for his replacement behind his back. Brent has officially signed on after Berk's departure, meaning Season 9 of the show can move forward, with the boys heading to Las Vegas for casting. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Van Ness and Netflix for comment.

