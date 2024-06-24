Divorce Settlement: Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Ordered Not to Trash-Talk Each Other in Front of Daughter After Reality Star's 'RHOA' Suspension
Kenya Moore and her ex-husband, Marc Daly, settled their divorce five years after the former couple called it quits, laying out new ground rules as the exes navigate coparenting their 5-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.
RadarOnline.com has learned that as part of their agreement post-split, both parties were told to remain cordial and "encourage the minor child to develop close nurturing relationships with the other party and each shall refrain from conduct which does or may undermine a positive relationship between the minor child and the other party."
The Bravolebrity was awarded primary custody while Daly agreed to share joint legal custody.
Moore and Daly were ordered to "refrain from conduct" that presents a poor example or role model to their daughter, not take actions to cause the minor to act as an intermediary, or "criticize the other in the presence of the minor child," per the docs.
News broke this month that Moore was suspended indefinitely from RHOA after it was reported she shocked attendees at her Kenya Moore Hair Spa grand opening with jaw-dropping posters of series newcomer Brittany Eady allegedly performing oral sex.
A source said the images were "readily accessible" online and that Moore took action after Eady had allegedly made threats of violence leading up to the event, which Eady denied.
"Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light," Moore wrote in her own statement via Instagram Stories.
- Kenya Moore’s Whopping 90k Per Month Salary Revealed in Divorce Documents as She Continues Suspension From 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'
- Kenya Moore Hit With 5-Figure Tax Bill During Alleged 'RHOA' Suspension Following Shocking Filming Scandal
- Not So Peachy? 'RHOA' Newbie Brittany Eady Accused of Threatening Alum Kenya Moore During Shocking Confrontation — ‘I Have a Gun for B------ Like You’
The child support addendum provided to the court amid the reality TV drama revealed Moore's gross monthly income is $89,050 while her ex brings in $5k per month.
Daly was ordered to pay $2k in monthly child support as well as an additional $1k per month for a 529 Keough Fund going toward their daughter's college savings.
Neither party is to receive alimony or spousal support.
The former flames submitted a parenting plan to the court, RadarOnline.com has learned, determining that Moore would have the final say on whether or not "to include the minor child" on RHOA or "any other economic opportunities" that are presented to Moore.
It is noted that she is "required to discuss the opportunity" with Daly and notify him when their child is appearing on camera as well as what content will be filmed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Going forward, custody exchanges are to occur in a public location. "Preferably a mutually trusted family member's residence," according to the court docs which state that Moore can ultimately decide if the parties cannot agree.