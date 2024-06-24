Kenya Moore and her ex-husband, Marc Daly, settled their divorce five years after the former couple called it quits, laying out new ground rules as the exes navigate coparenting their 5-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.

RadarOnline.com has learned that as part of their agreement post-split, both parties were told to remain cordial and "encourage the minor child to develop close nurturing relationships with the other party and each shall refrain from conduct which does or may undermine a positive relationship between the minor child and the other party."