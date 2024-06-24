Secret Trip: King Charles 'Desperate' to see his Grandchildren and 'Hopes to Plan Trip to America'

"Charles has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future, and there is no doubt if it goes ahead he would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren, but there are mountains of planning to be overcome," author Tom Quinn speculated while speaking to The Mirror.

Quinn said there is a chance that Charles will venture to California, where Harry resides with wife Meghan Markle and their family of four.

"He is desperate to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lily will not remember him as the warm friendly grandfather he wants to be," added Quinn.