Secret Trip: King Charles 'Desperate' to see his Grandchildren and 'Hopes to Plan Trip to America'
King Charles III is considering an "official visit" to America to meet his grandchildren, insiders close to the monarch revealed while claiming he is "willing to find a resolution" to his ongoing rift with estranged son Prince Harry.
A royal expert, however, said there will certainly be challenges ahead before that "becomes even a remote possibility," RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Charles has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future, and there is no doubt if it goes ahead he would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren, but there are mountains of planning to be overcome," author Tom Quinn speculated while speaking to The Mirror.
Quinn said there is a chance that Charles will venture to California, where Harry resides with wife Meghan Markle and their family of four.
"He is desperate to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lily will not remember him as the warm friendly grandfather he wants to be," added Quinn.
Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton are both battling cancer and a third royal health scare was reported this past weekend.
Princess Anne was hospitalized on Sunday evening after suffering a concussion, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace which said she "is expected to make a full and swift recovery."
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Harry and Meghan were claimed to have "reached out" to the Princess of Wales ahead of her Trooping the Colour appearance, for which she returned to the spotlight.
"Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate's recovery with huge interest, but sadly it's had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least," one insider spilled about the dynamic.
"When Kate gets back into action, their hope is that it might take some of the heat off them and possibly trigger a truce with her and William, and with the King, too."
Meghan was recently under fire for trying to "steal" Kate's thunder by launching new products as part of her lifestyle brand one day before the royal's big return, but a media relations expert told RadarOnline.com that was simply not the case.
They told us it was ridiculous to claim Meghan tried to overshadow Kate, citing how both Markle and Harry issued a statement wishing her "health and healing" during her cancer battle.
The couple also said they hope Kate and her loved ones have the space needed to deal with the news "privately and in peace," RadarOnline.com was told. "This has not changed."