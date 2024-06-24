Your tip
Princess Anne HOSPITALIZED for 'Minor Injuries and Concussion' After Startling Incident at Her Gatcombe Park Estate

Princess Anne was hospitalized this weekend after she suffered "minor injuries and a concussion."

By:

Jun. 24 2024, Published 8:15 a.m. ET

Princess Anne was hospitalized this weekend after she suffered “minor injuries and a concussion” following an incident at her Gatcombe Park estate, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The startling incident reportedly occurred on Sunday while Princess Anne, 73, was walking near her horses at her Gloucestershire home.

The startling incident reportedly occurred on Sunday while Princess Anne, 73, was walking near her horses at her Gloucestershire home.

According to CNN, Princess Anne’s medical team confirmed that the royal’s injuries were “consistent” with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

Buckingham Palace also confirmed that King Charles’ sister suffered “minor injuries and a concussion” on Sunday and that she was transported to Southmead Hospital in Bristol as a “precautionary measure.”

“The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday morning.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery,” Buckingham Palace added.

Princess Anne’s medical team confirmed that the royal’s injuries were “consistent” with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

Buckingham Palace also confirmed that King Charles “has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery.”

Princess Anne’s spokesperson has since released a follow-up statement. While the princess is expected to be released from the hospital sometime later this week, her previously scheduled engagements have been canceled in the wake of her sudden hospitalization.

“Her Royal Highness is recovering well, is in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation,” Princess Anne’s spokesperson said on Monday morning.

“On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed,” the royal’s representative added. “Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

Princess Anne was the third royal to be hospitalized in recent months.

King Charles was hospitalized back in January after he suffered a benign prostate enlargement. Buckingham Palace later announced that the monarch was diagnosed with cancer during his hospital visit.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

“During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” Buckingham Palace said in February. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

Flash forward to March, and it was revealed that Kate Middleton was also diagnosed with cancer during her hospitalization for abdominal surgery in January.

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer during her hospitalization for abdominal surgery in January.

“Tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” Princess Kate announced in March. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Both King Charles and Princess Kate returned to the royal spotlight last weekend during the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in London.

