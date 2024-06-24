MAULED BY BEAST: 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Star Tamayo Perry 'Savaged’ to Death by Shark in Hawaii; Body Washes Up With an Arm and Leg Missing
Pirates of the Caribbean star Tamayo Perry was “savaged” to death by a shark while surfing in Hawaii over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
The devastating incident unfolded on Sunday as Perry, 49, was surfing off Goat Island – an island located approximately 32 miles north of Honolulu.
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, Perry was found with several shark bites when his body was recovered around 1 PM. He was reportedly on break from his job as a lifeguard at the time of the fatal shark attack.
Also shocking was the revelation that the surfer and actor’s body was missing an arm and leg when his body washed up on shore on Sunday afternoon.
“Tamayo Perry was a lifeguard loved by all, well-known on the North Shore, a professional surfer known worldwide around the world,” Kurt Lager, who serves as acting Honolulu Ocean Safety chief, said in a statement after Perry’s body was recovered.
“Tamayo’s personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more,” Lager continued. “Our condolences go out to Tamayo’s family and to the entire lifeguard ohana. We’re asking for some privacy for his family at this time.”
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi also released a short statement following Perry’s devasting death on Sunday. He called the late actor a “legendary waterman” and noted that Perry’s death was a “tragic loss” for the North Shore community.
“It’s just really hard to imagine, so we just want to pay our respects to our guys,” Mayor Blangiardi said. “I hope everyone wishes the family the best honors and respects the situation.”
Jason Bitzer, one of Perry’s closest friends, also confirmed the surfer and Pirates of the Caribbean star’s passing in an emotional tribute posted to Facebook over the weekend.
“The things we have seen! My brother in Christ I love you brah! Tamayo, I won’t get over this until I see you in heaven,” Bitzer wrote.
“Tamayo Perry you weren’t my friend you were my brother,” he continued, “the pain we're collectively feeling is immense.”
While Perry was perhaps best known for his role in the 2011 film Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, he also appeared in 2002’s Blue Crush, 2003’s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, and the 2004 film The Big Bounce.
The actor also appeared in one episode of the hit series Hawaii Five-0 in 2011.
Besides his work as an actor, surfer, and lifeguard, Perry also worked as a surfing instructor for the Oahu Surfing Experience. He said his job was “surfing the world's deadliest wave” and once described as near-death incident he experienced while surfing Hawaii’s famous Banzai Pipeline.
“I’ve been surfing professionally for over 15 years and surfing the world's deadliest wave is what I got paid for,” Perry wrote in his OSE bio before his heartbreaking passing.
“A number of years ago while surfing Pipeline on the Extra Large size, I was involved in a freak accident that turned into a near-fatal experience,” he continued. “The incident happened all because of someone else's lack of awareness.”
R.I.P. Tamayo Perry.