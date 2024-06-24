Royal Red Flag: Princess Diana 'Felt Like a Prisoner' in Her 'Unfulfilled Marriage' to Then Prince Charles
Princess Diana felt compelled to hide her misery in her marriage to then Prince Charles, but the red flags were there from the start, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When asked if they were in love during their official engagement interview, Diana said, "Of course," while Charles responded, "Whatever 'in love' means." Though she laughed it off in the moment, the princess later admitted his response had left her "absolutely traumatized."
Within a week of the engagement, she’d succumbed to bulimia. Charles, she recalled, “put his hand on my waistline and said: ‘Oh, a bit chubby here, aren’t we?’ and that triggered off something in me.”
It only got worse as she realized Charles was still in love with his now-wife Camilla. Diana later admitted to making five suicide attempts. Of one, she said, “I was desperate, desperate… So I threw myself down the stairs” while pregnant with William. She called her self-harm "a desperate cry for help.”
Charles wasn’t equipped to deal with Diana’s instability. “His frustration and impatience over her unhappiness got the better of him,” says the source. “He couldn’t understand why she wouldn’t just endure it and behave like royals were expected to do.”
But nothing hurt like betrayal.
“Diana must have known Charles would never love her the way he did Camilla,” says the source, noting Diana, too, strayed following Harry’s birth — after she confirmed, as she put it, “Charles had gone back to his lady.”
Nearly 27 years after her death, it’s impossible to know what she’d think of the rift between her beloved boys.
Harry sees parallels between how Diana was treated by the royal family and what his wife, Meghan Markle, 42, faced after their 2018 wedding, saying they turned on the former Suits star for “doing the job better than the person who is born to do this,” he said in 2022.
Diana spoke about the same thing in 1995, revealing that “with the media attention came a lot of jealousy” from blood royals and that “a great deal of complicated situations arose because of that.”
Perhaps she would have supported his decision to move his young family from the U.K. to California amid media attacks in 2020.
"Harry was scarred by what his mother went through, and when he saw the same thing happening to Meghan, he knew he must act,” explains the source. “He’s certain his mother would have approved of him leaving the royal family. Diana had tried to do the same, and he thinks she would be proud of him and his new life.”