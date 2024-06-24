Your tip
Revealed: Kevin Costner Demanded 'Script Approval' for 'Yellowstone' Comeback, Studio Refused

kevin costner striving look younger after shocking divorce photo
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Kevin Costner demanded 'script approval' in order to return for the final Yellowstone episodes.

Jun. 24 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Kevin Costner reportedly demanded a "script approval" in order to return to the final season of Yellowstone — but Paramount Network refused to concede to the actor's ultimatum, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday, Costner, 69, finally admitted to fans of the western series that he would not be returning as modern cowboy John Dutton after months of bitter negotiations between the actor and studio.

kevin costner box office flop m self funded horizon m opening
Source: MEGA

Costner announced on Instagram that he would not be returning to 'Yellowstone.'

Despite an ongoing feud between Costner and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, Paramount attempted to wrangle the actor back for the final season.

The studio reportedly made the actor several offers, including a shorter filming schedule for the same salary. But the deals reportedly went no where due to Costner's bizarre demands.

kevin costner striving look younger after shocking divorce
Source: MEGA

Paramount reportedly refused to submit to Costner's 'script approval' demands for the final episodes.

According to Puck News, Costner wanted an even shorter filming schedule that what the studio offered — and he demanded "script approval" over the final episodes.

The on-screen cowboy is said to have a "moral death" clause in his contract related to his character, which prevents the Dutton patriarch from being killed off in a "dishonorable" way.

kevin costner box office flop m self funded horizon m opening
Source: MEGA

Costner had a 'moral death' clause in his contract related to his character, John Dutton.

While Costner and his team wanted final say over how his character exited the series, the studio refused. Moreover, the two sides reportedly had not communicated in months.

Fans may be disappointed in Costner's character not being given a proper sendoff, but Sheridan is said to be doing just fine with the "Costner-free" ending to the massively successful show — and is looking ahead to the sequel series.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Costner broke the news that he would not be returning to Yellowstone after a year of speculation in an Instagram post.

In addition to "script approval" demands, Costner and the studio went back and forth on salary and conflicting filming schedules with his new film, Horizon.

kevin costner few broken parts left divorce leave worst behind pp
Source: MEGA

Costner broke the news to fans in an Instagram video.

"Hi everyone, I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that that's required and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue season 5B or into the future," Costner said in a video.

"It was something that really changed me," the actor continued. "I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning. I love the relationship we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies."

