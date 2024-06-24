Kenya Moore’s Whopping 90k Per Month Salary Revealed in Divorce Documents as She Continues Suspension From 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore was earning just over $1 million per year prior to her sensational suspension from the hit Bravo show, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Court documents filed in the veteran reality television star’s bitter divorce battle from Marc Daly detail how Moore, 53, earns $89,050 per month, compared to her ex-husband’s $5,000.
Moore was granted primary custody of the pair’s 5-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.
Despite her staggering pay packet compared to her one-time lover, Daly agreed to pay Moore $2,000 per month in child support plus an additional $1,000 per month to fund a college savings account.
Neither Moore nor Daly will receive alimony or spousal support, according to the documents this website has reviewed.
It’s been a scandalous few weeks for the popular reality star, who was suspended from filming Real Housewives of Atlanta after allegedly showing pornographic images of new cast member Brittany Eady at Moore’s hair salon opening party.
Moore has denied the allegation, saying: “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news.”
At the same time, her marriage finally wound up.
In a parenting plan submitted to the court, it was said Moore would have the final decision on “whether to include the minor child” on the hit Bravo franchise.
While Moore will have “final decision-making authority to sign, monitor, and control any and all economic opportunities for the minor child, she is “required to discuss the opportunity” with Daly per the court filings.
In May 2021, Moore filed for divorce from Daly, a New York City-based restauranteur, after four years of marriage.
"After more than three years of litigation, I have finally been granted a divorce," Moore said after the court signed off on the divorce.
"I want to thank everyone who prayed for and uplifted me when I needed it the most."
She continued, "I’m excited for this next chapter in my life and being the best mom I can be for my daughter, Brooklyn." The Real Housewives of Atlanta star concludes, "As a hopeless romantic, I still believe my forever person exists and know I’ll have my happily ever after ending after all."
Moore and Daly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in St. Lucia in 2017.
The pair welcomed Brooklyn in November 2018, and split less than a year later, in September 2019.
In an episode of the Tamron Hall Show, Moore explained her marital woes to the host.
"It was a struggle just to work through our differences even during the show," she said.
“A lot of it was exposed, just how we weren't getting along or weren't on the same page. As I said before, I felt like my voice was stifled a lot because I felt like I had to be a certain kind of wife to get along with him and his personality. That's not what a marriage is about.”