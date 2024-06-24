Kenya Moore’s Whopping 90k Per Month Salary Revealed in Divorce Documents as She Continues Suspension From 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

It’s been a scandalous few weeks for the popular reality star, who was suspended from filming Real Housewives of Atlanta after allegedly showing pornographic images of new cast member Brittany Eady at Moore’s hair salon opening party.

Moore has denied the allegation, saying: “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.