Sarah Becker, a contestant on MTV's The Real World: Miami back in the '90s, died by suicide at the age of 52, RadarOnline.com has learned. The news was confirmed over the weekend, prompting an outpouring of heartfelt tributes from her former reality co-stars.

Becker was living in Illinois to care for sick family members at the time of her death but had plans to move back to California, where she was born and raised. In 1996, when she was 25, the avid skateboarder took time off from her job at a comic book store in La Jolla to appear as a housemate on season 5 of Miami's Real World chapter.