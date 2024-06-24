Inside Sarah Becker’s Death: MTV ‘The Real World: Miami’ Reality Star Committed Suicide Aged 52 as Cast Members React
Sarah Becker, a contestant on MTV's The Real World: Miami back in the '90s, died by suicide at the age of 52, RadarOnline.com has learned. The news was confirmed over the weekend, prompting an outpouring of heartfelt tributes from her former reality co-stars.
Becker was living in Illinois to care for sick family members at the time of her death but had plans to move back to California, where she was born and raised. In 1996, when she was 25, the avid skateboarder took time off from her job at a comic book store in La Jolla to appear as a housemate on season 5 of Miami's Real World chapter.
Becker's family confirmed to TMZ on Sunday that her death was self-inflicted. "She struggled with mental health in recent months," the outlet reported, adding she had been dealing with a skateboarding injury just before she died "early last week" at her Illinois home.
The beloved TV personality once brought a puppy to the Real World house, which she shared with Dan Renzi, Melissa Padrón, Joe Patane, Cynthia Roberts, Flora Alekseyeun, and Mike Lambert. During their season, the cast was unsuccessful in their endeavor to run a startup business with $50,000 in seed money.
Renzi took to Instagram Sunday night after learning about Becker's death and shared that “Sarah and I had not spoken since the end of our show, so I don’t know anything about her struggles.”
“The seven of us in that cast went through a bizarre, intense and sometimes traumatic experience together, and that creates a connection between people, even when they choose not to associate with each other," his post continued. “I can only say, it’s very sad.”
Roberts paid tribute to her former reality roommate in her Instagram story, writing atop a photo of Becker, "RIP Roomy. I pray there's happiness for you on the other side."
Alekseyeun chimed in on the conversation, writing in her own Instagram tribute, "I am beyond myself and sad to just hear that my roomate Sarah died. I can’t believe this."
"She was the most selfless person I knew," her post continued. "She was always kind and helpful to everyone. I haven’t spoken to her in years and never knew she was troubled."
"My prayers go out to her family. RIP my roomate, my friend. May you skate with angels and never feel pain again," she concluded.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org