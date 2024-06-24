Home > Omg > WWE Self-Defense? Ex-WWE Star 2 Cold Scorpio ARRESTED for STABBING Man During Violent Gas Station Altercation Source: Creative Commons Ex-WWE star 2 Cold Scorpio – whose real name is Charles Scaggs – was arrested and charged earlier this month. By: Connor Surmonte Jun. 24 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Ex-WWE star 2 Cold Scorpio – whose real name is Charles Scaggs – was arrested and charged for allegedly stabbing a man during a violent altercation at a Missouri gas station, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking incident reportedly unfolded on the morning of June 15 at a Kansas City gas station where Scaggs, 58, was working as a security guard.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Google Maps The shocking incident reportedly unfolded on the morning of June 15 at a Kansas City gas station where Scaggs, 58, was working as a security guard.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the incident started after Scaggs confronted a customer for smoking inside the Love's Travel Stop on Ameristar Drive. “F--- you,” the customer reportedly responded after Scaggs asked that he put out his cigarette. “The f--- you going to do?”

The pair then reportedly exited the store, at which point Scaggs allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the head, chest, legs, stomach, and buttocks. “The victim had numerous cut and stab wounds and was transported to the hospital for treatment,” Kansas City police said after the incident. The victim was also reportedly falling in and out of consciousness when police arrived at the scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA “The victim had numerous cut and stab wounds and was transported to the hospital for treatment."

Scaggs was ultimately arrested around 3:40 AM and charged with first-degree assault and one felony count of armed criminal action. He pleaded not guilty to the two charges and is reportedly scheduled to appear in court next month.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the former WWE star reportedly told the responding officers that he acted in self-defense after the man allegedly tried to attack him in the gas station parking lot. The stabbing victim claimed that Scaggs was the aggressor and denied smoking inside the Love’s Travel Stop before the altercation unfolded.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Scaggs was ultimately arrested around 3:40 AM on June 15 and charged with first-degree assault and one felony count of armed criminal action.

As RadarOnline.com previously noted, Scaggs worked as a professional wrestler and competed in both the WWE and WCW. Scaggs, who wrestled under the stage names 2 Cold Scorpio and Flash Funk, reportedly started his professional wrestling career in 1985 before reaching the peak of his career in the 1990s. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

He won a WCW Tag Team Championship in the 1990s. He went on to win several additional major championships, like the ECW World Tag Team Championship and the ECW World Television Championship. Scaggs last wrestled in October 2021 when he debuted with PCW Ultra – although he lost that match to Devon “The Blood Hunter” Nicholson.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Wrestling Shoot Interviews Scaggs worked as a professional wrestler and competed in both the WWE and WCW.

Scaggs also discussed his addiction to crack cocaine during a 2004 interview. He admitted to using crack cocaine while he was wrestling in the ECW and the WWF and that his drug use accelerated during his stint in the WWF because he started making more money. The ex-WWE star revealed that he eventually got clean shortly after he was released from the WWF in early 1999 due to his shocking drug use; however, he still regularly uses and advocates for marijuana.

Powered by RedCircle