Ben Affleck Loses His Cool Outside J Lo's Home During Her Italian Getaway as Divorce Rumors Heat Up Source: MEGA Ben Affleck blew his gasket, and it wasn't over Jennifer Lopez. By: Whitney Vasquez Jun. 24 2024, Published 11:53 a.m. ET

Ben Affleck blew his gasket, and it wasn't over Jennifer Lopez. The actor lost his temper on three paparazzi while leaving the $65 million marital mansion he and his wife recently put on the market, RadarOnline.com has learned. Affleck was driving his vehicle down the driveway to the main road when the shutterbugs eagerly snapped away.

The Good Will Hunting star, who was in his car by himself, drove several feet past the three men before slamming on his brakes, putting his car in reverse, and jumping out to tell them off. Affleck immediately went in on one of the paparazzi, yelling at him about the dangers of flashing his bright camera lights at someone while driving.

Source: MEGA Affleck got out of his vehicle and started yelling at the paparazzi.

"Don't flash your light at someone driving down the driveway," the actor said as he got in the man's face. Affleck even appeared to swat at the paparazzo's camera. "Don't do that! That's dangerous. You don't even know if that's me. You can cause an accident," he shouted with his hands in the air in the video published on TMZ.

As Affleck returned to his car, he was stopped again by flashing lights from the other shutterbugs. "Stop, man!" he shouted. "It's dangerous what you guys are doing. You understand?"

Source: MEGA His fit seemed warranted as he said he couldn't see while driving because of the flashes.

Affleck went on to say he "can't see" when the lights are in his face and warned the three men, "You're going to get someone hurt doing this s---," before it got personal. "My daughter's coming down here," Affleck said as he turned back toward the paparazzi. "If you flash the lights on her, you're putting her in danger. You understand that?" The A-lister took a beat before walking back to his car and driving away.

Source: MEGA J Lo is currently in Italy without her husband.

Affleck's mood swing came as the divorce rumors circling his marriage to Lopez intensified. He moved out of their beloved marital home months before they put it on the market. Their living situations aren't the only things they are doing separately.

Source: MEGA J Lo canceled her summer tour to spend time with family — which apparently doesn't include her husband.

Lopez is currently on vacation in Italy without her husband. "Ben are having issues in their marriage,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.” Interestingly enough, Lopez abruptly canceled her summer tour and revealed she's "taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends." That appears not to include Affleck.

