The medical doctor and father of new Real Housewives of New York City star Rebecca Minkoff, the world-famous fashion designer, is hiding a deadly secret, RadarOnline.com has learned

Dr. David Minkoff, a Florida-based high-ranking Scientologist, has been accused of medical malpractice in the suicide death of Whitney Mills two years ago.

Whitney — another top Scientologist who was suffering from severe depression and anxiety — was misdiagnosed with cancer and Lyme Disease, according to her family, who last week filed a sensational lawsuit against the Church of Scientology.