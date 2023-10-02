'RHONY' Star Brynn Whitfield's Tax Issues Exposed: Faced Eviction Over Nearly $7k Delinquency in Rent

Real Housewives of New York City star Brynn Whitfield may have a flashy lifestyle on the show, but she has struggled with finances like many others.

The Bravo newcomer has a track record of money troubles over the years, RadarOnline.com has learned. She is currently dealing with $30k in state and federal tax debts and once faced eviction from her Big Apple apartment after "not paying nearly $7,000 in rent."