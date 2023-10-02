'RHONY' Star Brynn Whitfield's Tax Issues Exposed: Faced Eviction Over Nearly $7k Delinquency in Rent
Real Housewives of New York City star Brynn Whitfield may have a flashy lifestyle on the show, but she has struggled with finances like many others.
The Bravo newcomer has a track record of money troubles over the years, RadarOnline.com has learned. She is currently dealing with $30k in state and federal tax debts and once faced eviction from her Big Apple apartment after "not paying nearly $7,000 in rent."
Whitfield entered a one-year lease back in 2013 and fulfilled that contract before her landlord agreed to lease the property on a monthly basis at a rate of $2,500. It was in August 2014 when she was served with an eviction notice, along with her alleged undertenants.
Court docs filed by the landlord claimed that Whitfield allegedly owed rent from July of 2013, October, November, and December.
Whitfield was in arrears on the delinquent balance accrued in January and February of 2014, according to The Sun.
By October of that year, the landlord petitioned the court to issue a "final judgment be entered against the respondent [Brynn and undertenants Jane and John Doe], issue a warrant of eviction to remove respondents from possession thereof, and that a judgment be issued for the rent arrears."
A judge ultimately ordered the Bravolebrity to pay back the outstanding balance to her landlord on the Upper East Side place.
The revelation came after a report this summer revealing a Los Angeles county clerk confirmed the reality star has more financial woes that are ongoing.
Officials in Los Angeles previously confirmed that Whitfield was behind on her taxes by about $28k due to a 2021 open state tax lien for $11,359; and a $16,487 lien by the IRS for 2019.
Bravo previously introduced the season 14 star and revealed she works in brand marketing and communications.
When she is not filming the show, Whifield serves as a freelance marketing communications consultant, and she previously was a PR lead after graduating from Purdue University with her Bachelor's degree in Communication-Public Relations & Advertising in 2008.
Similar to two other Season 14 cast members, she is not currently married. Whitfield said she considers herself to be a "trophy wife in training" while focusing on her passions including yoga and interior design.
Whitfield joined the cast after a lackluster season 13 with low ratings and a canceled reunion show.