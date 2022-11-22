‘RHONY’ Star Lizzy Savetsky Left Show After Co-Star Brynn Whitfield Dropped N-Word During Private Conversation, Believed She Was Being Set Up
The reasoning behind Lizzy Savetsky's abrupt exit from The Real Housewives of New York was not only due to constant antisemitism attacks against her and her family, but she also had intense beef with her co-star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
We've learned the Bravo newcomer quit the revamped series for a variety of reasons, with one being growing tension with Brynn Whitfield. Sources said Lizzy believed Brynn was setting her up in an N-word scandal.
According to Page Six, a phone conversation between the two women went down after they filmed a controversial scene a few weeks ago. Sources claimed the beef started when the two had an awkward moment that was filmed, in which Brynn asked Lizzy, who is an Orthodox Jew, to set her up with a Jewish man.
Lizzy allegedly explained she preferred to set up Jewish people within their own community to preserve the ethnic lineage, which left Brynn offended.
Insiders said Brynn lashed out, accusing Lizzy of using terminology that sounded like that used by “horrific people [meaning Nazis] who did evil things to your people" — that part was paraphrased.
The co-stars allegedly took their tense conversation off-camera and on a private phone call, which quickly went south.
Brynn, who is half-Black, reportedly dropped the N-word during the call when discussing the impact of racial slurs. According to sources, Lizzy believed she was being set up and got the impression that Brynn planned on telling their RHONY co-stars that she was the one who used the slur during their private conversation.
That's when Lizzy's husband, Dr. Ira Savetsky, allegedly got involved.
Sources told the outlet that Lizzy's husband went to Bravo producers and told them about the phone call — but instead of censoring himself, Ira allegedly said the actual N-word. While he reportedly apologized over the slur, "conversations began" about the married couple walking away from the show.
When asked for comment, a Bravo spokesperson told RadarOnline.com: "There are many false narratives circulating around RHONY." We've also reached out to Lizzy, Brynn, and Ira.
While Lizzy claimed she quit the reboot, the Bravo spokesperson claimed it was a "mutual" decision.
"After thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY," they revealed to us last week.
As for Lizzy, she also released a statement, pointing to antisemitic attacks as her exit reason.
“From the time [it was announced she was joining the cast],” she said. “I was on the receiving end of a torrent of [anti-Semitic] attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family.”