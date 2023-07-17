'RHONY' Newbie Sai De Silva Calls Out Alum Ramona Singer: 'She Was a Total B---- to Me'
Sai De Silva won't be having any turtle time with . The Real Housewives of New York newbie aired out Singer's dirty laundry by claiming the franchise's famous alum was "a total b----," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The brave new Bravolebrity didn't hold back when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with her fellow castmates on Sunday to promote the reboot's debut.
During a segment called Agree or Disagree, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and De Silva were handed paddles and instructed to spill their truths.
When Andy Cohen asked the group if any of the former RHONY stars had been unkind to them, De Silva was the only one who held up her green paddle reading "Agree."
Notorious pot-stirrer Cohen couldn't wait to follow up, asking De Silva, "Sia, who was it?" Appearing hesitant, she responded, "Do I air this out?" before being encouraged to spill the tea.
"Ramona was a total b---- to me at Art Basel," De Silva blurted out. "I introduced myself," she explained before Cohen interrupted, "Oh, boy. That didn't go well."
"That didn't go really well," De Silva agreed. Cohen pushed back for more information, asking De Silva, "Did you tell her that you're on the show?"
"Well, she treated me like a big — like, not a good fan," she said, "and then after that, I proceeded to say, "Oh, I just wanted to introduce myself I'm on the reboot. The new era."
We've reached out to Ramona for comment.
RadarOnline.com told you first — after Season 14's disastrous ratings and no reunion, producers were desperate to shake up the stale RHONY with an all-new cast. Sources told us they were having trouble finding fresh meat, eventually landing on the current cast after Lizzy Savetsky abruptly quit the series.
Despite RHONY originals Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Kelly Bensimon allegedly ready to sign their contracts and move forward with production with a RHONY: Legacy spin-off, production plans were killed, with sources blaming Jill Zarin for reportedly "pushing for a big payday."
De Silva and her cast are not strangers to stirring up controversy. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the RHONY Season 14 cast is being shunned by Casa Cipriani, a private members-only club in Manhattan, in a desperate attempt to restore the establishment's mojo after several memberships were revoked for violating the no-photos policy when pics of Taylor Swift and Matt Healy wound up online.