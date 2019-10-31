Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Show Me The Money! Johnny Depp Settles Malpractice Suit With Ex-Lawyers For 8-Figure Payday Next up – Multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp has scored a huge financial victory, RadarOnline.com has learned, after settling a suit with his former lawyers just a little over a month before they were set to go to trial.

As first reported by The Blast, Depp walked away with an eight-figure payout after he and his former lawyer Jake Bloom settled a $50 million malpractice suit the Pirates of the Caribbean star launched in 2017.

“The former law firm of Bloom Hergott, with the help of its insurance carrier, has favorably settled the litigation with Johnny Depp for a fraction of his original demand,” lawyer Bryan Freedman told Deadline Wednesday October 30. “While the firm was confident it would prevail at trial, we are nonetheless pleased with this resolution as it expedites the firm’s winding down process and allows it to get off the endless Johnny Depp litigation train.”

During the trial, which was supposed to begin December 2, Depp was set to argue his longtime talent lawyer Bloom was collecting huge fees without a proper contract.

Depp had asked the court to be repaid more than $30 million. He is now free to focus on his upcoming multimillion-dollar

defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

As Radar readers know, the feuding exes have been embroiled in a bitter legal battle after Heard penned a Washington Post op-ed in 2018 claiming she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Though she didn’t mention Depp by name in the essay, he filed a $50 million defamation suit against the Aquaman beauty in March.

That trial is set to begin in February, 2020.