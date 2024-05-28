No 'Minimum Wage or Overtime' and a Waiver of all Legal Rights: Read the Secret Pledge Scientologists are Forced to Sign to Work Inside the Controversial Religion
People hoping to serve as a staff member of the controversial Church of Scientology must sign a lengthy and detailed document pledging to uphold and honor their religious commitment at all times, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The first section of the doc requires Scientologists to dedicate either "the next five years" or "two and one-half years" to the service of the Scientology religion and to accomplishing its goals.
In order to take on the role, the individual must prove themselves first by living in accordance with the highest levels of ethical conduct which they are expected to have read and understand.
Furthermore, future staff members believe that offering their service would be the "greatest thing" they could do to forward their "personal sacred goal" and "the betterment of mankind."
Within the pledge shared by Tony Ortega are subsections detailing their active participation, conduct, post, financial support and how to properly resolve problems as a staff member of the Church of Scientology.
All staff members serving on the Church's Day organization must be performing their religious responsibilities every weekday.
Those who are with the Church's Foundation Organization must make the same commitment on evenings and weekends, according to the pledge obtained by RadarOnline.com.
It has been revealed that staffers must be prepared to take on a "wide range of ministerial duties" which may range from introducing the public to services and programs to training, cooking food for parishioners, washing dishes or maintaining the facilities.
They must also study a minimum of 12.5 hours a week.
"I recognize and acknowledge that the Church is not required to pay minimum wage or overtime to me. I further understand that the Church does not provide a pension or other such benefits," according to the shocking docs which also include a waiver of all legal rights.
It is noted that problems that may arise between staffers and the Church should be handled in accordance "with the doctrines of the Scientology religion."
Staffers are required to agree not to file a lawsuit in civil court or seek a jury trial in connection with any dispute.
This promise is "irrevocable and binding" on that individual's successors, "including anyone who may be acting or purporting to act on my behalf or for my benefit," per the docs.
RadarOnline.com has learned the lengthy pledge must include the applicant's signature, one from the witness, and the particular church for which they are applying.
We reached out to Scientology for comment.