No 'Minimum Wage or Overtime' and a Waiver of all Legal Rights: Read the Secret Pledge Scientologists are Forced to Sign to Work Inside the Controversial Religion

In order to take on the role, the individual must prove themselves first by living in accordance with the highest levels of ethical conduct which they are expected to have read and understand.

Furthermore, future staff members believe that offering their service would be the "greatest thing" they could do to forward their "personal sacred goal" and "the betterment of mankind."

Within the pledge shared by Tony Ortega are subsections detailing their active participation, conduct, post, financial support and how to properly resolve problems as a staff member of the Church of Scientology.