Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Church of Scientology

No 'Minimum Wage or Overtime' and a Waiver of all Legal Rights: Read the Secret Pledge Scientologists are Forced to Sign to Work Inside the Controversial Religion

scientology staff contract pp

Within the pledge are subsections detailing their active participation, conduct, post, financial support and how to properly resolve problems as a staff member of the Church of Scientology.

By:

May 28 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

People hoping to serve as a staff member of the controversial Church of Scientology must sign a lengthy and detailed document pledging to uphold and honor their religious commitment at all times, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The first section of the doc requires Scientologists to dedicate either "the next five years" or "two and one-half years" to the service of the Scientology religion and to accomplishing its goals.

Article continues below advertisement
scientology staff contract

All staff members serving on the Church's Day organization must be performing their religious responsibilities every weekday.

In order to take on the role, the individual must prove themselves first by living in accordance with the highest levels of ethical conduct which they are expected to have read and understand.

Furthermore, future staff members believe that offering their service would be the "greatest thing" they could do to forward their "personal sacred goal" and "the betterment of mankind."

Within the pledge shared by Tony Ortega are subsections detailing their active participation, conduct, post, financial support and how to properly resolve problems as a staff member of the Church of Scientology.

Article continues below advertisement
scientology staff contract

In order to take on the role, the individual must prove themselves first by living in accordance with the highest levels of ethical conduct which they are expected to have read and understand.

Article continues below advertisement

All staff members serving on the Church's Day organization must be performing their religious responsibilities every weekday.

Those who are with the Church's Foundation Organization must make the same commitment on evenings and weekends, according to the pledge obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Article continues below advertisement

It has been revealed that staffers must be prepared to take on a "wide range of ministerial duties" which may range from introducing the public to services and programs to training, cooking food for parishioners, washing dishes or maintaining the facilities.

They must also study a minimum of 12.5 hours a week.

"I recognize and acknowledge that the Church is not required to pay minimum wage or overtime to me. I further understand that the Church does not provide a pension or other such benefits," according to the shocking docs which also include a waiver of all legal rights.

MORE ON:
Church of Scientology
Article continues below advertisement
scientology staff contract

Those who are with the Church's Foundation Organization must make the same commitment on evenings and weekends, according to the pledge obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Article continues below advertisement

It is noted that problems that may arise between staffers and the Church should be handled in accordance "with the doctrines of the Scientology religion."

Staffers are required to agree not to file a lawsuit in civil court or seek a jury trial in connection with any dispute.

Article continues below advertisement
scientology staff contract

It is noted that problems that may arise between staffers and the Church should be handled in accordance "with the doctrines of the Scientology religion."

Article continues below advertisement

This promise is "irrevocable and binding" on that individual's successors, "including anyone who may be acting or purporting to act on my behalf or for my benefit," per the docs.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

RadarOnline.com has learned the lengthy pledge must include the applicant's signature, one from the witness, and the particular church for which they are applying.

We reached out to Scientology for comment.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.