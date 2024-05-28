Kim Jong Un's Latest Satellite Launch Ends in Failure as Footage Shows the Dramatic Moment North Korea's Rocket Exploded in Flight Minutes After Liftoff

Stunning footage has emerged of Kim Jong-Un's latest rocket launch that ended in a fiery explosion minutes after liftoff, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The "Malligyong-1-1" reconnaissance satellite burst into flames mid-flight on Monday after taking off from North Korea's northwestern space center, and the catastrophic moment marked a serious setback for the country in the international space race.

The North Korea National Aerospace Technology Administration reportedly confirmed that the failure occurred during the first stage of flight and that the satellite fell into the Yellow Sea.