Jennifer Lopez's Latest Blow: $1M-Per-Show Deal for Las Vegas Residency in Jeopardy as New Album, Concert Tour Flops

Unfortunately, the knocks keep coming for Lopez. This Is Me...Now was a flop, earning the pop diva the worst sales numbers of her career. She's struggling to fill arena seats on her first tour in five years, which will conclude on August 17 at NYC's Madison Square Garden. And to top it all off, her marriage to Ben Affleck is reportedly on the rocks.

Although the Hollywood power couple has yet to confirm the swirling divorce rumors, sources have claimed that Lopez and Affleck are no longer living under the same roof and have been spotted house-hunting separately.

If they do split, it wouldn't be the first time. Bennifer first dated in the early 2000s and even got engaged before calling off the wedding. They rekindled their romance nearly two decades later, tying the knot in a surprise Vegas wedding followed by a more traditional ceremony in the summer of 2022.