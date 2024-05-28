Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's Latest Blow: $1M-Per-Show Deal for Las Vegas Residency in Jeopardy as New Album, Concert Tour Flops

jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's $90 million deal for a 90-date Las Vegas residency is in trouble her new album and tour continue to underperform.

By:

May 28 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez's $90 million deal for a 90-date Las Vegas residency is allegedly in trouble as the star's new This Is Me...Now album and tour continue to underperform, RadarOnline.com has learned.

MGM reportedly put in a $1 million per show offer after a bidding war against Resorts World and Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) drove the price up from $800,000, but J Lo's poor ticket sales have led to the cancellation of seven tour dates this summer.

Article continues below advertisement
jlo
Source: MEGA

"MGM is watching her not doing well on the road. They are very nervous," one source told The New York Post.

"MGM is watching her not doing well on the road. They are very nervous," one source told The New York Post. "It's pretty rare you have a poor tour and then go to Vegas."

If a Vegas residency does happen, the insider said it would likely be for fewer shows and come with a significant price cut, fetching closer to $650,000. Another source clarified that despite the ongoing negotiations with MGM, no deal was ever actually signed.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

J Lo has been a big draw for Las Vegas casinos in the past.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

J Lo has been a big draw for Las Vegas casinos. Caesars Palace paid her a guaranteed $500,000 per show for a Planet Hollywood residency that ran for 120 shows between 2016 and 2018 and grossed $101.9 million, according to Billboard, making it the sixth biggest Las Vegas residency of all time.

The $1 million a show deal, which was reportedly already in the works before Lopez dropped her new album, would've been in the same ballpark as MGM's recently signed deals with Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga, and Adele recently earned a record-breaking $2 million a show at Caesars Palace.

However, an insider familiar with the situation tells us the Vegas residency hadn't been talked about until recently and she cannot fully commit until she works out her filming schedule.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez and ben affleck spotted having a heated conversation
Source: MEGA

J Lo's marriage to Ben Affleck is reportedly on the rocks.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Unfortunately, the knocks keep coming for Lopez. This Is Me...Now was a flop, earning the pop diva the worst sales numbers of her career. She's struggling to fill arena seats on her first tour in five years, which will conclude on August 17 at NYC's Madison Square Garden. And to top it all off, her marriage to Ben Affleck is reportedly on the rocks.

Although the Hollywood power couple has yet to confirm the swirling divorce rumors, sources have claimed that Lopez and Affleck are no longer living under the same roof and have been spotted house-hunting separately.

If they do split, it wouldn't be the first time. Bennifer first dated in the early 2000s and even got engaged before calling off the wedding. They rekindled their romance nearly two decades later, tying the knot in a surprise Vegas wedding followed by a more traditional ceremony in the summer of 2022.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.