REVEALED: PGA Tour Golfer Grayson Murray's Tragic Suicide From Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning at $800k Home
PGA Tour legend Grayson Murray died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, it has been revealed days after his family confirmed his passing as a tragic suicide.
The troubled 30-year-old athlete is believed to have left his Land Rover running in the garage during the early hours of Saturday morning before heading upstairs to the master bedroom as the car pumped exhaust gases into his three-story townhouse in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Palm Beach Gardens locals later heard a carbon monoxide alarm sound off and police were called to the $800k home around 11 AM, Daily Mail reported.
A neighbor recalled hearing a loud revving sound during those early hours, but said the noise stopped when he went outside to check on it. Police are still conducting an investigation into what happened.
Murray sparked concerns after withdrawing Friday during the second round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, citing an illness as the reason for his absence.
"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement on Saturday. "The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."
Murray had been open about battling anxiety, depression and alcohol abuse while making a name for himself, revealing he struggled to find ways to cope with the mounting pressure at times.
"Yes, I would drink during tournament weeks," Murray said on the heels of his Sony Open win. "It was my outlet. I thought I was invincible coming out here as a 22-year-old, winning as a rookie, played three days hungover when I won."
Murray noted that his faith and his fiancée, Christiana Ritchie, helped keep him on the straight and narrow as he strived for greatness.
"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone," his heartbroken father and mother, Eric and Terry Murray, shared in a statement over the weekend.
"It's surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It's a nightmare."