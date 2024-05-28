PGA Tour legend Grayson Murray is believed to have died after filling the garage of his Florida townhouse with toxic fumes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The troubled 30-year-old athlete is believed to have left his Land Rover running in the garage during the early hours of Saturday morning before heading upstairs to the master bedroom as the car pumped exhaust gases into his three-story townhouse in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.

PGA Tour legend Grayson Murray died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, it has been revealed days after his family confirmed his passing as a tragic suicide.

Murray sparked concerns after withdrawing Friday during the second round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, citing an illness as the reason for his absence.

A neighbor recalled hearing a loud revving sound during those early hours, but said the noise stopped when he went outside to check on it. Police are still conducting an investigation into what happened.

Palm Beach Gardens locals later heard a carbon monoxide alarm sound off and police were called to the $800k home around 11 AM, Daily Mail reported.

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement on Saturday. "The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

Murray had been open about battling anxiety, depression and alcohol abuse while making a name for himself, revealing he struggled to find ways to cope with the mounting pressure at times.

"Yes, I would drink during tournament weeks," Murray said on the heels of his Sony Open win. "It was my outlet. I thought I was invincible coming out here as a 22-year-old, winning as a rookie, played three days hungover when I won."