Lunden Roberts' Bombshell Tell-All About Hunter Biden to Expose Revelations That Could 'Impact' 2024 Election
Lunden Roberts shares never-before-read details about her tumultuous relationship with first son Hunter Biden in an explosive memoir to be released this fall with dozens of stories that "make the laptop debacle seem routine," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Roberts, who welcomed a child out of wedlock with the embattled 54-year-old, said she initially had a good impression of Hunter as a guy "I want to get to know better" after moving to Washington D.C. from Arkansas to pursue a graduate program.
The two reportedly met while she was working at a club in D.C.
Hunter had a "live-for-the-moment" energy she found attractive, but Roberts explained that she had no idea that a "rollercoaster ride of a relationship" would be around the corner that would result in the birth of their daughter, "broken trust," and media scrutiny.
Hunter initially refused to acknowledge the existence of their daughter, who was born from his month-long affair with Roberts in 2019.
According to a description of the memoir, Roberts detailed some of the most shocking experiences she had including allegedly "protecting him from would-be terrorists in New York City, the night she grabbed two guns, and was certain she would have to fatally shoot a crazed MMA fighter."
President and publisher, Tony Lyons, said the tell-all set for release on Aug. 20 will be a page-turner.
"Skyhorse Publishing is proud to publish Lunden Roberts' important and compelling narrative," Lyons teased. "It comes at a pivotal moment in history where freedom of speech is still cherished but constantly challenged."
- President Joe Biden Makes Surprise Visit to Hallie Biden Before She Testifies at Hunter's Federal Gun Crime Trial
- 'He's Such a Blind Spot': Hunter Biden's Presence at White House Event Sparks Concern Ahead of Trial
- CIA Blocked IRS From Calling Man Who's Bankrolled Hunter Biden Legal Fees as a Witness, Documents Show
"Roberts courageously shares her story, offering readers a poignant reflection on personal responsibility and the burden of a life lived in the public eye as well as revelations that could well impact the outcome of the 2024 election."
Roberts, a former stripper, made headlines last fall when it was revealed that she is working at her family's gun store as a member of its customer service team after settling a lengthy court war with Hunter over child support payments.
As we previously reported, Hunter asked a judge to lower his monthly $20,000 payments to Roberts last May due to a "substantial material change" in his finances.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The two settled in June 2023. Roberts dropped her bid for their daughter to take the last name Biden and Hunter agreed to give some of his paintings to his daughter, who can either keep or sell the pieces. Sources said his monthly payment was also reduced to $5,000 per their agreement.