Lunden Roberts shares never-before-read details about her tumultuous relationship with first son Hunter Biden in an explosive memoir to be released this fall with dozens of stories that "make the laptop debacle seem routine," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Roberts, who welcomed a child out of wedlock with the embattled 54-year-old, said she initially had a good impression of Hunter as a guy "I want to get to know better" after moving to Washington D.C. from Arkansas to pursue a graduate program.