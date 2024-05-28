'When Calls the Heart' Actress Mamie Laverock, 19, on Life Support After Falling From 5-Story Hospital Balcony
Mamie Laverock, a 19-year-old actress known for her recurring role as Rosaleen Sullivan in the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart, is on life support after falling five stories from a hospital balcony walkway, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Laverock had been transferred to a hospital in Vancouver after suffering a "medical emergency" in Winnipeg on May 11, where she spent two weeks in "intensive treatment." According to a GoFundMe page organized by her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, she "was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories" on May 26.
"She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support," her family wrote. "We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time."
The original post on GoFundMe, which was created on May 14, explained, "On Saturday May 11th, Nicole traveled to Winnipeg to help Mamie, who was having a medical emergency. Nicole was able to get there in time to save her life. Then got her to a hospital in Winnipeg."
"Mamie has since been transferred to Hospital here in Vancouver," the campaign's description read. "Her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement. We are trying to go every day to support her. Any contributions would help us be by her side. But this could be upwards of a month or more."
- REVEALED: Jeff Bezos’ Troubled Washington Post PASSED ON SCOOP About Justice Alito for Flying 'Improper' Flag
- 'Down to F---': San Diego Cop Resigns After Locking Himself in Back Seat of Police Car With Female Suspect Who Propositioned Him
- Is CNN Dead? Primetime Ratings Drop to Three-Decade Low — a Paltry 83,000 Viewers in 25-54 Demo Suggests ‘Public Disinterest in Trump Drama’
Johannah Newmarch, who plays Laverock's on-screen mother Molly Sullivan on When Calls the Heart, wrote on X, "I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this."
Another of Laverock's When Calls the Heart co-stars, Erin Krakow, also encouraged her Instagram followers to donate, writing, "I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too." As of May 28, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $16,035 CAD out of its $25,000 goal.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Laverock got her start with an appearance in the 2012 movie starring Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, and Tom Hardy, although her role ended up getting cut in the final version of the film.
She portrayed Rosaleen Sullivan on the first two seasons of When Calls the Heart, for which she received the Young Artists Award for best performance in a TV series in 2015. She later reprised her role for the show's 10th season last year.
In addition to When Calls the Heart, Laverock has credits including Psych, A Series of Unfortunate Events, the 2017 horror film The Hollow Child, the 2020 Lifetime movie Spotlight on Christmas, and the Hallmark original Wedding of Dreams.