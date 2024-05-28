'When Calls the Heart' Actress Mamie Laverock, 19, on Life Support After Falling From 5-Story Hospital Balcony

Mamie Laverock, a 19-year-old actress known for her recurring role as Rosaleen Sullivan in the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart, is on life support after falling five stories from a hospital balcony walkway, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Laverock had been transferred to a hospital in Vancouver after suffering a "medical emergency" in Winnipeg on May 11, where she spent two weeks in "intensive treatment." According to a GoFundMe page organized by her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, she "was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories" on May 26.

"She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support," her family wrote. "We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time."