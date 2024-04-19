'RHONY' Newbie Rebecca Minkoff Not Locked Down as Housewife, Role TBD Despite Filming With Cast
The Real Housewives of New York fans might want to wait before they celebrate Rebecca Minkoff joining the cast. Sources familiar with the situation tell RadarOnline.com that while the controversial fashion designer has filmed with the ladies, her role has yet to be determined.
We have confirmed that Minkoff — a longtime Scientologist — hasn't been cast as an official housewife or been given any title yet.
Unless things change, she won't be holding a bright red apple alongside Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield for Season 15. Insiders shared that Minkoff's role and her camera time could depend on how the drama — if any — unfolds during filming and how she jells with the ladies.
RadarOnline.com is told she's not locked down as a full-time housewife and hasn't officially been given the "friend of" title contrary to reports. Producers are capturing Minkoff's interaction with the women and will see how the chips fall before her role is determined.
News that Minkoff joined the RHONY cast broke earlier this week.
Minkoff is known for her Rebecca Minkoff fashion brand, which she co-founded with her brother, Uri. It's speculated that RHONY star Jenna brought her around the ladies since they are both professionals in the fashion world.
While she's famous for her handbags, Minkoff and her family have deep ties to the Church of Scientology and all the high-profile church members, including disgraced jailbird Danny Masterson.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the That '70s Show actor was convicted of raping two women in the early 2000s at the height of his television career. He's serving his 30-year sentence at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo.
The new RHONY star's friendship with the now-incarcerated Masterson dates back to 2004, with Minkoff still displaying images with Masterson on her Facebook page from an event for her fashion label in 2015.
Her religion will likely be the hot topic of conversation among the women this season. Minkoff grew up in the church with her parents and brother. She was also dragged into a kidnapping lawsuit involving ex-church member Valerie Haney last year, who sued Scientology, accusing the organization of holding her against her will during her time working as part of the Sea Org near Hemet, California.
Haney nominated actress Jenna Elfman and Rebecca as arbitrators in the legal mess after first nominating A-list Scientologists Tom Cruise and Elisabeth Moss.