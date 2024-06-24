Dobbed In: Informant From INSIDE Sag Harbor Hotel Called Cops on Justin Timberlake Before DWI Bust

An individual at the Hamptons hotel where Justin Timberlake had dinner last week reportedly called the cops on the singer before his shocking DWI arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come nearly one week after Timberlake, 43, was arrested on DWI charges last Tuesday morning, it was revealed that an informant at Sag Harbor’s American Hotel allegedly called the police to warn them about the SexyBack singer.