Dobbed In: Informant From INSIDE Sag Harbor Hotel Called Cops on Justin Timberlake Before DWI Bust
An individual at the Hamptons hotel where Justin Timberlake had dinner last week reportedly called the cops on the singer before his shocking DWI arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come nearly one week after Timberlake, 43, was arrested on DWI charges last Tuesday morning, it was revealed that an informant at Sag Harbor’s American Hotel allegedly called the police to warn them about the SexyBack singer.
While it is unclear who the individual was who called the police about Timberlake, the person reportedly said that the singer had “a lot of drinks” and might be climbing behind the wheel to drive himself home.
“They said Justin was having a lot of drinks, and they told the cop to watch him if he is going to drive,” an insider, who was described as a “well-connected Southampton restaurateur,” told the New York Post on Sunday.
But even more surprising was the recent revelation that the My Love singer was pulled over and let go just minutes before he was stopped a second time and arrested last Tuesday morning.
According to a local law enforcement official, Timberlake was stopped by Officer Michael Arkinson and let go with a warning shortly after he departed the American Hotel.
“He was stopped and advised not to drive,” the insider told the Post on Saturday. “The officer didn’t recognize him; he’s a young guy. And he still gave Justin a break, because he didn’t pose an immediate danger.”
Flash forward to a few minutes later, and Timberlake was pulled over for a second and final time after Officer Arkinson observed the Cry Me a River singer blow a stop sign and swerve his 2025 BMW into the wrong lane.
“What a dumba--,” the insider said of Timberlake. “I am thinking he could afford a driver. How’s that for entitlement?”
It was also reported that Officer Arkinson, 23, did not recognize Timberlake nor know who the famous singer was.
Hamptons residents who were also pulled over by Officer Arkinson in the past dubbed the 23-year-old the “Sag Harbor Nazi” and “little redheaded dips---.”
“I was surprised he pulled me over,” one resident said regarding an incident when he was pulled over by Officer Arkinson. “It was off-season, and no one was around.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“It was a d---head move,” the Hamptons resident added. "I felt like he pulled me over just for the sake of doing it.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Timberlake was ultimately charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two other traffic violations – including not stopping at a stop sign and failure to stay in his proper lane of travel – early last Tuesday morning.
The singer’s lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., vowed to fight the three DWI charges filed against his superstar client in a statement after Timberlake’s arrest last week.
“We look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations,” Burke Jr. said last Wednesday morning. “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”
Timberlake then broke his silence on the matter during a concert in Chicago on Friday night.
“It’s been a tough week,” the NSYNC alum told the audience. “I know I’m hard to love sometimes, but you keep loving me right back.”