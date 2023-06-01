Your tip
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Denies Trash-talking His Sister Around Hollywood, Demands Sibling’s Lawsuit Be Tossed

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 1 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Television producer Kenya Barris has demanded his sister’s lawsuit accusing him of ruining her reputation in the business to be thrown out, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kenya denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case. As we previously reported, last year, Kenya’s sister Colette filed a civil lawsuit against the producer in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In her suit, Colette accused Kenya of breaching an agreement they had to not trash each other to third parties. She said he broke the deal by calling her a “no-talent hack.”

“In or around June 2022, Kenya stated to a third party that (Colette) was “a 70-year-old, no talent, hack“ and number two had not earned the “right to be a show creator“ but instead “wanted to go to the front of the line,” the suit read.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

“Kenya’s breach of contract denied Colette the benefit of their bargain and was a substantial factor and causing her harm,” she said.

Kenya Barris
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The deal between the siblings came after Kenya filed for a restraining order against Colette in 2020. He accused his sister of riding his coattails in Hollywood and wanted her to stay away. The restraining order ended up being dropped months later.

Now, in his new filing, Kenya argued the claims were, “barred as [Colette] knowingly and voluntarily relinquished and waived any and all rights she may have had arising from the allegations set forth in the Complaint and [Colette] waived the breaches and conduct, if any, of which they now complain.”

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In addition, he said he was excused from complying with any obligations of their deal. Kenya said his sister caused any alleged damages she suffered.

Kenya added the claims are barred because the “alleged statements were not of or concerning [Colette].” He asked for the entire case to be dismissed and his attorney fees to be covered.

The case is ongoing. As we first reported, on top of the battle with his sister, Kenya is in the middle of a bitter divorce with his estranged wife Rainbow.

