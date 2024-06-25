Your tip
Melania ‘Will Not’ Move Back to Washington if The Don Retakes White House in November: Pals

melania trump will not move back white house donald trump wins pals
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump is not expected to move back into the White House if her hubby, Donald Trump, wins the general election later this year.

By:

Jun. 25 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

In a surprising development to come nearly four months before the 2024 presidential election in November, sources close to the former first lady revealed that Melania would “distance” herself from Washington, D.C. if Donald secured another term in the Oval Office.

Source: MEGA

Sources close to the former first lady revealed that Melania would “distance” herself from Washington, D.C. if Donald secured another term.

Instead, Melania would reportedly split her time between Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida and New York City where the pair’s son, Barron Trump, is expected to start college in the fall.

“She's distancing herself even more from her husband and from the Washington social political scene,” biographer Kate Andersen Brower said this week regarding Melania’s plans.

“I mean, she clearly hated being in Washington,” Brower added.

The Washington Post’s Mary Jordan, who also wrote a book about the former first lady, echoed Brower’s speculation.

Source: MEGA

Melania would reportedly split her time between Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida and New York City.

“Melania does what Melania wants,” Jordan said this week. “Her view is unelected, not paid.”

Still, Jordan also indicated that Melania Trump might be “more vocal” and “more demanding” about her role as first lady should her husband retake the White House later this year.

“Now having seen how this works, she would just be wiser and she would be more vocal and more demanding about what the first lady's office should get,” Jordan said.

Other sources suggested that while Melania would split her time between Mar-a-Lago and New York City, she would still travel to Washington, D.C. for ceremonial responsibilities such as state dinners and other similar events.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

“She's distancing herself even more from her husband and from the Washington social political scene."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Melania has remained largely absent from her husband’s 2024 campaign trail – even with the election now just four months away.

Although Melania has appeared for a few campaign events, and hosted campaign fundraisers for Donald’s 2024 re-election bid, sources close to the former first lady claimed that she “dislikes a petting zoo” and would much rather “stay out of the public eye.”

“Melania dislikes a petting zoo,” one insider said earlier this year. “She goes when she has to but if it’s not essential, she prefers to stay out of the public eye.”

Source: MEGA

Melania has remained largely absent from her husband’s 2024 campaign trail.

“When an event is packed full of campaigning types and crowds of people even at Mar-a-Lago, she tries to opt out,” the insider added. “She knows there are certain events she must attend, and Donald is okay with her going to those, but not everything.”

Melania herself told reporters to “stay tuned” back in April when asked whether she planned to hit the campaign trail alongside her husband.

