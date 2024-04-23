Home > Politics > Melania Trump Melania Trump Invites Caitlyn Jenner and Dr. Mehmet Oz to $50k Per Ticket Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser to Celebrate Donald Trump's LGBTQ+ Record Source: MEGA Melania Trump invited Caitlyn Jenner, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and dozens of other guests to Mar-a-Lago over the weekend for a fundraiser. By: Connor Surmonte Apr. 23 2024, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

Former First Lady Melania Trump invited Caitlyn Jenner, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and dozens of other guests to Mar-a-Lago over the weekend for a fundraiser celebrating ex-President Donald Trump’s LGBTQ+ record, RadarOnline.com has learned. The intimate fundraiser was reportedly held on Saturday night at the former first family’s Palm Beach, Florida residence.

According to Page Six, the event saw Jenner, Dr. Oz, Elizabeth Ailes, and around 60 additional guests that included some of Palm Beach and New York City’s most notable GOP members. The power fundraiser was said to be for the Log Cabin Republicans, and one GOP source told Page Six that the conservative group was “raising funds to inform voters in crucial swing states about President Trump’s LGBT record and his goals for his second term.”

Tickets for the Mar-a-Lago fundraiser reportedly cost upwards of $50,000, and Ric Grenell – America’s first openly gay cabinet member – presided over the event. “[Grenell] presided over the event and introduced Mrs. Trump to the podium,” one attendee confirmed. “Grenell unveiled [Melania’s] leadership role in what will be an unprecedented outreach initiative to gay and lesbian voters.”

“The most significant of any Republican presidential candidate in American history,” the attendee added. Bill White, another attendee at the power fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night, was reportedly invited alongside his husband, Bryan Eure.

The pair “escorted Mrs. Trump into the room” before the fundraiser kicked off over the weekend. “The fact that our former (and future) First Lady Melania Trump chose Log Cabin’s LGBT event as her first campaign event speaks volumes about her and negates so much we’ve all been fed in the [mainstream media,” White said in a statement after the event.

"Gay voters are no longer one issue voters – we got legally married almost 13 years ago – we are grateful to Melania Trump for her leadership," White continued, "and we embrace her unity message to save our great country this November."

Melania later called for “liberty, justice and patriotism” in a social media post published shortly after the fundraiser ended. “We must come together around the principles of liberty, justice and patriotism,” ex-President Trump’s wife wrote.

Another insider said that Melania was “so thrilled” about Saturday night’s fundraiser. A second event is reportedly being organized for this coming summer in the Hamptons. “[Melania” was so thrilled with the Log Cabin event,” the GOP insider said, “they hope to plan an even more grand one with her in the Hamptons this summer.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Melania’s fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans on Saturday came just days after her embattled husband held another fundraiser in Palm Beach earlier this month. Ex-President Trump reportedly raised a record $50.5 million for his 2024 campaign during that fundraiser. It was held at the home of billionaire John Paulson.

