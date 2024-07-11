Nicolas Cage's Ex Breaks Silence After Son Weston's Assault Arrest, Says Officers 'Refused' Her Request to Detain Him for Mental Health Evaluation

PEOPLE was the first to report that Fulton issued a statement, which noted that on April 28 she received urgent messages from friends around 5:30 PM about Weston's "deteriorating mental state," and that she needed to come and help him.

"When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage," Fulton said in the statement. "Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries."

She went on to state that the police who responded to the incident refused to detain her troubled son for a mental-health evaluation "despite my desperate pleas."

The LAPD told the outlet on Thursday that the arrest was directly related to the incident on April 28 in which Weston allegedly got into a verbal scuffle with his mother at her LA residence before things turned physical.