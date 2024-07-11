Nicolas Cage's Ex Breaks Silence After Son Weston's Assault Arrest, Says Officers 'Refused' Her Request to Detain Him for Mental Health Evaluation
The ex-wife of Nicolas Cage has revealed she sustained "serious injuries" when the pair's troubled son Weston Coppola Cage exploded into a "manic rage" and attacked her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Weston is Cage's oldest and only child with Christina Fulton. The 33-year-old musician and actor was arrested on Wednesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon after turning himself into a Los Angeles police station.
He has been released on a $150,000 bond.
PEOPLE was the first to report that Fulton issued a statement, which noted that on April 28 she received urgent messages from friends around 5:30 PM about Weston's "deteriorating mental state," and that she needed to come and help him.
"When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage," Fulton said in the statement. "Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries."
She went on to state that the police who responded to the incident refused to detain her troubled son for a mental-health evaluation "despite my desperate pleas."
The LAPD told the outlet on Thursday that the arrest was directly related to the incident on April 28 in which Weston allegedly got into a verbal scuffle with his mother at her LA residence before things turned physical.
According to the incident report, "Cage punched two victims multiple times, causing injury. LAPD responded, and after meeting with all parties, a police report was completed."
The District Attorney's office charged Weston with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on June 26 and later issued an arrest warrant.
"As a mother, I am deeply saddened and concerned about Weston’s ongoing mental health crisis," Fulton said in her statement. "It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Weston has made headlines due to his troubled past before. One of the incidents happened in 2011 when Weston got involved in a violent incident outside a Hollywood restaurant.
"I do not want him with Nicolas Cage," Fulton said at the time. "I do not want him in that care. That is not the care my son needs."
Following the 2011 arrest, Fulton's representative confirmed Weston's admission to a top-rated rehab center for a week.
And last month, Weston lost custody of and visitation rights to his four-year-old twins with his ex-wife Hila Cage.