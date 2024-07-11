Secrets Of Andrew Tate's Riches: How the 'King of Toxic Masculinity' Made a Fortune

How did Andrew Tate, the self-proclaimed misogynist influencer and "king of toxic masculinity" who parlayed a successful professional kickboxing career into extreme online notoriety, get all of his money?

British police say that Tate, 37, and his brother and business partner, Tristan, 35, made £21 million from OnlyFans accounts and their other online businesses between 2014 and 2022 — and failed to pay nearly £3 million in taxes on their ill-gotten gains, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Times reports that the estimate of their UK earnings, made as part of an ongoing tax evasion case, might just be the first accurate assessment of the Tate brothers' actual income.