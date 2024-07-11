Secrets Of Andrew Tate's Riches: How the 'King of Toxic Masculinity' Made a Fortune
How did Andrew Tate, the self-proclaimed misogynist influencer and "king of toxic masculinity" who parlayed a successful professional kickboxing career into extreme online notoriety, get all of his money?
British police say that Tate, 37, and his brother and business partner, Tristan, 35, made £21 million from OnlyFans accounts and their other online businesses between 2014 and 2022 — and failed to pay nearly £3 million in taxes on their ill-gotten gains, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Times reports that the estimate of their UK earnings, made as part of an ongoing tax evasion case, might just be the first accurate assessment of the Tate brothers' actual income.
The Tates allegedly shuffled funds between the UK, Costa Rica, Romania and Dubai and hid £9.5 million in an account belonging to a mysterious figure identified only as J in an effort to avoid declaring their income and paying taxes on it.
"On any view, Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are serial tax and VAT evaders, in particular Andrew Tate, and are brazen about it," barrister Sarah Clarke told the Westminster magistrates' court on Monday, adding that they "have not paid a penny of tax or VAT in either a personal or corporate capacity."
"They know this is false and I'm going to prove in court this is false," Tate responded in a video on X. "They know I have a complicated tax structure and they're going to deliberately pretend they cannot see the very obvious places I've already paid my tax. You know I paid my tax, British government, you're just coming at me because you're bothered you couldn't get me on this garbage human trafficking case, because you're trying to damage my influence."
Tate and his brother, who were both born in America but grew up in Luton, England, were arrested in Romania in 2022 on charges of rape, human trafficking, and running an organized crime ring to sexually exploit women.
The controversial online personality has repeatedly denied the allegations against him. After spending time in a Romanian jail and then being placed under house arrest, Tate was recently allowed to travel outside the country for the first time in years.
Although the UK is seeking to extradite the Tates on similar rape and sex trafficking charges, a Romanian court has ruled that their trial there must be concluded first before the extradition process can proceed.