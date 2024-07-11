Your tip
Disturbing Moment Tourist is Savagely Beaten by 2 Females Who Pull Her out of Her Vehicle in Vicious Road Rage Incident

The suspects are still trying to be identified from the vicious road rage attack, police said.

Jul. 11 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Police in Seattle are working to identify two suspects who allegedly pulled a 22-year-old woman from her car and beat her in the street during a vicious road rage incident, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Front Page Detectives reported officers were called to a road rage incident in Seattle at 4:36 p.m. on July 6, which escalated into an assault, according to documents obtained by KCPQ-TV.

The alleged attack took place in Seattle after the victim accidentally cut off the suspect's vehicle.

The victim, who remained anonymous, spoke with KCPQ-TV, saying she was in town from Yakima visiting her father, who has a brain injury after getting three tumors removed, in a nursing home.

She said she accidentally cut off the suspect’s vehicle, which is when they got out of the vehicle and attacked her.

The suspects allegedly got out of their vehicle and pulled the victim from her vehicle and beat her in the street.

The victim said, "Both girls dragged me out of my truck and started beating me and, while I was getting beat up in the intersection, my truck rolled down the hill into three parked cars. And my sister had to chase it and try to stop it so it didn't hurt anybody.”

A Good Samaritan was able to intervene and pull the attackers off the victim, authorities said.

A Good Samaritan was able to intervene and pull the attackers off the victim.

KCPQ-TV obtained video of the attack, which can be seen here. The video shows the two women hitting the victim and throwing her to the ground in the intersection.

The suspects then casually walk back to their Range Rover, before speeding down the street.

The victim said it took police almost three hours to arrive at the scene after the initial call was made to 911.

However, the attackers allegedly didn’t go far. The victim said, "It’s disheartening that Seattle Police didn’t show up in a timely manner. We could have got those girls. They were a mile away on the beach partying.”

A witness provided KCPQ-TV with a video showing the black Range Rover parked a few blocks away near Alki Beach.

Wendy Carrington, the witness, told KCPQ-TV, "It’s sad that this is the state of our city. That I have to worry. You have to worry. We all have to worry. That we could be victimized, and then the criminals are emboldened, knowing there is no accountability for their actions.”

According to the Seattle Police Department, they received a call about the incident around 4:36 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 7:26 p.m.

The victim now feels the police are not taking her case seriously, stating, “Nobody is contacting me. Nobody is reaching out. Nobody is wanting to find these girls except for me."

The suspects have not yet been identified and anyone with information is urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is also offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or text the info through the P3 Tips App or at P3Tips.com.

