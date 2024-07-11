TICKETS TUMBLE: Justin Timberlake Venues Forced to Slash Prices After DUI Scandal Fallout
Justin Timberlake's ticket prices took a massive hit after his DWI arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sites were listing the tix as low as $9 for his gig in Kentucky at the Rupp Arena.
The social media account Under Face Value exposed on X, formerly Twitter, shared that other sections of the arena had seats for just a few dollars over.
According to The Sun, Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow World Tour failed to sell out any major arena in the U.S. with tickets originally being priced at over $100.
The "Bye Bye Bye" hitmaker expressed his concerns about the arrest impacting his tour while being pulled over, as we previously reported.
Timberlake was behind the wheel of his BMW when he was stopped just after 12:15 AM, initially for driving through a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road, per the criminal complaint.
Timberlake was claimed to have mumbled to the officer that his arrest was going to "ruin the tour." The officer, unaware of who the star is, asked, "What tour?" Timberlake replied, "The world tour."
The former NSYNC boy bander was taken into custody in the Sag Harbor community of the Hamptons on Long Island, New York, and accused of driving while intoxicated on June 18.
Timberlake claimed to have sipped on just "one martini" before being stopped by cops.
Timberlake is accused of refusing to take a Breathalyzer three times.
"His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the complaint stated.
Timberlake pleaded not guilty after being arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving.
His attorney, Edward Burke Jr., said they will fight the case, adding, "I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations. I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney's office."
Looking ahead, Timberlake has a court date scheduled for July 26, the same date that his Poland leg of his tour kicks off.