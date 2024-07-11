However, Lithgow, 78, said, “Everybody was watching Jeff. I mean, he needed oxygen occasionally,” particularly in the early days of his return.

“You just do your best and that's all you can do,” Bridges replied. “It's something so great, actors working with actors, being a fraternity, a sorority ... You're looking out for each other.”

Bridges admitted that initially he didn’t think he’d be able to come back to the show, particularly after revealing to PEOPLE in 2022 that after contracting COVID-19 in 2021 during his cancer treatment, “I was pretty close to dying.”