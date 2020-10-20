Actor Jeff Bridges revealed that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma and announced that he’s starting treatment.

The legendary actor, 70, channeled his Big Lebowski character, The Dude, to announce the news via Instagram on Monday, October 19.

“As the Dude would say … New S–T has come to light,” Bridges wrote. “I have been diagnosed with lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

The True Grit star continued, “I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together.”

Bridges is the younger brother of actor Beau Bridges and son of late actor Lloyd Bridges. He has been married to his wife, Susan Geston, since 1977. Together they share three daughters. He’s set to star in and executive produce an upcoming series for FX on Hulu in 2021, titled The Old Man. FX, Touchstone Television, Hulu and FXP sent Bridges well-wishes after he revealed his diagnosis in a statement made to Us Weekly.

“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support,” the statement read. “We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”