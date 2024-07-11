Former 'Red Hot Chili Peppers' Member Josh Klinghoffer Hit With Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Fatal Car Accident
Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer was slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday, July 10, related to a fatal car accident he was involved in.
The lawsuit charges Klinghoffer with negligence behind the wheel that resulted in the death of a 47-year-old grandfather Israel Sanchez of California.
According to Rolling Stone, the lawsuit was filed this week at the Superior Court of the State of California on behalf of Sanchez's daughter, Ashley.
The fatal accident took place in March, shortly before the guitarist went on the road as a session musician for Pearl Jam.
The lawsuit accuses Klinghoffer of being distracted by his cell phone while behind the wheel of an SUV, which allegedly did not have license plates, when he struck Sanchez, who was walking in a crosswalk. The grandfather sustained blunt force trauma injuries.
At the time of the accident, Sanchez was on his way to the grocery store to make food for his family. He succumbed to his injuries later that day.
The lawsuit further claims that the former RHCP member was not arrested after the accident — and allegedly never reached out to Sanchez's family. Sanchez's daughter spoke about her father and the tragedy of his death in a statement.
"My dad was known for being a great chef, the most talented of his family, the greatest grandpa always full of love and joy," Ashley said. "His smile was so infectious. His life was taken by a careless act of a person who didn’t bother to look where he was driving."
The family's attorney, Nick Rowley, additionally commented on Klinghoffer's alleged negligence behind the wheel and called for justice to be served.
"Mr. Klinghoffer should be arrested and prosecuted for homicide," Rowley said. "We have a video of him on his cell phone at the time he hit and killed Israel Sanchez, a loving father, in a crosswalk."
Sanchez's family is suing Klinghoffer for pain and suffering, medical costs, attorney's fees and more, according to the outlet. They're further requesting a jury trial.
Klinghoffer's attorney responded to the lawsuit, calling the incident a "tragic accident."
"After which, Josh immediately pulled over, stopped the vehicle, called 911, and waited until police and the ambulance arrived. He is fully cooperating with the traffic investigation," the guitarist's attorney said.