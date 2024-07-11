'These Things Aren't True': Boy George SLAMS 'Outrageous' Rebel Wilson Over Her Tense Feud With 'F---wit' Film Producers
Culture Club frontman Boy George slammed Rebel Wilson this week after the actress attacked the "f---wit" producers of her directorial debut film.
The row began when Wilson, 44, claimed the producers of her latest upcoming movie The Deb – Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron, and Vince Holden – were working to stop the film from premiering at this year’s 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.
The Australian actress posted an Instagram clip on Wednesday, charging: “You know sometimes you try so hard in life and you don't know what to do, well that is the situation. You might have noticed I did a post a week ago about the first film that I directed, that I am so proud of, The Deb.
“It is a little Australian musical which is awesome. It got selected for closing night of the Toronto Film Festival which is the best platform to be a first-time female director, it's huge.
“To have the joy of the movie being selected is one thing but to have the business partners turn around and say the movie can't premiere is beyond devastating. Why are they saying this? Why are they stopping it?”
Wilson – who recently jousted back-and-forth with Sacha Baron Cohen over similar on-set allegations– went on to accuse Ghost, Cameron, and Holden of “bad behavior” on the set of The Deb in October 2023.
She claimed: “This dates back to October last year where I discovered bad behavior by these business partners. They are producers of the film; their names are Amanda Ghost and Gregor Cameron and executive producer Vince Holden.
“I reported their bad behavior when I found out.”
According to Wilson, the three producers refuse to release The Deb even though the film is finished and ready for distribution. She also called the trio “absolute f---wits.”
The Pitch Perfect star said: “This is work of hundreds of people and this behavior is absolutely vile and disgusting.
“I will speak the truth and warn people about people in the industry that are not behaving ethically. That is my dilemma if that movie doesn't play at Toronto, it's because of these absolute f---wits.”
Ghost, Cameron, and Holden insisted Wilson’s allegations are “false, defamatory, and disappointing” – and Boy George, 63, joined the feud with an Instagram video in which he accused the Australian actress of sharing “outrageous and painfully untrue things.”
The Culture Club frontman, who is good friends with Ghost, responded on Instagram this week: “These things aren't true.”
He continued: “I just can't sit here and listen to this and listen to the comments that people are making without knowing any information.
“I met Amanda when she was 17 years old and she was working in a club and I've watched her rise to become the president of Sony Music to running a film company and she is a strong powerful woman.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to both Wilson and Boy George’s reps for comment on the unfolding quarrel.