How ‘Controlling’ Machine Gun Kelly Won Back Megan Fox: ‘He’s Cut Way Back on Partying and Drinking’
Megan Fox and Wild Boy singer Machine Gun Kelly romance was out of ammo — but they're back together after the tatted-up rapper made serious lifestyle changes to win her back, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The couple once again looked the picture of happiness at a summer solstice celebration at Nemacolin Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania, wearing coordinating black blazers.
"He's cut way back on his partying and drinking," a source revealed to us on the rapper's lifestyle changes, adding, "He's also stopped acting so jealous and controlling, which was his biggest issue."
"They've tried living apart and realized they missed each other too much to go their separate ways — so they worked things out."
The tipster noted, "Now they're very much back on and totally back in love."
Still, there are whispers that hard-living MGK will not be able to keep up his Sunday-best behavior — and he'll slide back into his old ways.
"Megan has promised she won't let that happen," the source explained. "She won't ignore red flags this time and will keep her boundaries strong."
The insider continued on Megan's alleged plans to keep her beau on the straight and narrow, "She insists she'll leave if things get toxic — but for now she's happy and wants everyone else to be happy for her."
The Transformers star and ex-dominatrix, 34, was first linked with the 34-year-old rapper in 2020. By 2022, they were engaged — but they parted way last year, with Megan saying they will "always be connected."
"It took a couple of meetings to convince Megan he was a changed man and to give him another chance," the tipster revealed. "People hope it sticks, because they don't want to see Megan hurt again."
As this outlet reported, Megan and MGK previously tried to work on their relationship in April 2023 when they went on a "healing" getaway trip to Hawaii after being spotted in several tense moments in public.
The healing work didn't seem to last long, as just a few months later in July, Megan was caught in a brawl in Orange County, which appeared to be instigated by Kelly.
Video captured the wild scene play out — and it appeared Kelly threw the first punch after being heckled by two men at the Orange County Fair. Megan found herself square in the middle of the altercation.