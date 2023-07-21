Machine Gun Kelly Throws First Punch Before Megan Fox Gets Caught in Middle of Wild O.C. Fair Scuffle — Watch Latest Video
Machine Gun Kelly was first to come out swinging after seemingly being heckled by two guys at the Orange County Fair, new video footage revealed.
RadarOnline.com has discovered a different angle showed the tense moments leading up to their viral altercation that MGK's fiancée, Megan Fox, got caught smack-dab in the middle of.
A TikTok user who posted the original 15-second clip captured at the event held in Costa Mesa, California, wrote: "regular day at oc fair some random guy punches mgk..." The scuffle happened on Thursday, shortly after Megan and MGK got off a ride.
It appeared the two guys said something to upset MGK, who stormed toward their direction and towered over one of them before throwing a punch at the man standing on the left. The other guy swung back in retaliation, which is when his security got involved.
Megan was standing next to MTG and found herself in the mix when his bodyguard rushed in to prevent the guys from continuing to land punches. The Jennifer's Body actress was seen getting pushed into a nearby fence before MGK pulled her away and the couple quickly made their exit.
The pair are once again going strong after the Transformers bombshell alluded to a breakup back in February, but a source told PEOPLE that Megan "seems much happier" now that she's onto greener pastures with MGK.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in February that Megan and the Bad Things musician were in the middle of planning their lavish spring wedding before she publicly trashed him.
At the time, sources said they agreed her kids shared with ex Brian Austin Green would be in the wedding party. "The rest of the guest list is mostly friends and family," said the source.
"Pete Davidson is rumored to be the best man, and Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are invited, too," spilled the insider.
Fans had formed their own conclusions when Megan posted a series of bathroom selfies along with a snapshot of her burning what appeared to be photos.
She included a caption that featured lyrics from Beyoncé's album Lemonade, largely centered around infidelity, that read, "You can taste the dishonesty. It's all over your breath."
Megan, however, later said she wanted to set the record straight. "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind," she wrote. "That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."