Machine Gun Kelly Throws First Punch Before Megan Fox Gets Caught in Middle of Wild O.C. Fair Scuffle — Watch Latest Video

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in February that Megan and the Bad Things musician were in the middle of planning their lavish spring wedding before she publicly trashed him.

At the time, sources said they agreed her kids shared with ex Brian Austin Green would be in the wedding party. "The rest of the guest list is mostly friends and family," said the source.

"Pete Davidson is rumored to be the best man, and Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are invited, too," spilled the insider.

