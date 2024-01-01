Jeff Bridges Sinking Money Into Music as He Prepares to Take Band on the Road After Cancer Battle: Sources
Jeff Bridges is entering 2024 healthy and fit after his recent health troubles — and sources reportedly say he's sinking cash into his passion project rock band, The Abiders, in anticipation of hitting the road, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In October 2020, Bridges, 74, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. His unfortunate luck worsened when his doctors informed him in January 2021, during chemotherapy treatments, that he had contracted COVID.
His cancer treatments wiped out his immune system, leaving him especially vulnerable to the deadly virus. Despite this, the Big Lebowski star miraculously pulled through following a five-week hospitalization — and in September 2021, he announced his cancer was in remission.
Now that he's overcome battling cancer and COVID simultaneously, insiders claim he's devoting his time — and money — to his music.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Jeff is plotting big things for his band in the coming year," a source told the National Enquirer. "With his TV gig on The Old Man resuming shooting in the spring, Jeff has been writing songs and recording music so he can play dates around his filming schedule."
Insiders said while Bridge's photography hobby is more lucrative, it's touring and playing music that floats his boat.
"It's good for his soul and he really missed it during his cancer battle," an insider said.
While reflecting on his battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma during an AARP interview in May, Bridges revealed that the "9-by-12-inch tumor" in his stomach had shrunk "to the size of a marble."
"For me, in that hospital bed, the obstacle was death," Bridges told the outlet. "I asked myself, ‘How are you going to go about it?’ And I thought, I’m a dancer, man, and I’m a musician. I’m going to jam with this situation, you know?"
Now that Bridges danced his way far from that hospital bed, sources claim he's sparing no expense on his passion.
"Jeff has plowed a ton of money into this hobby, but not foolishly," an insider said. "Remember, he won his Oscar for Crazy Heart, where he did his own singing and guitar playing."
"Since then, he's built out his home recording studio and booked bigger gigs. It's more than just a vanity project!" the tipster added.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bridges' rep for comment.