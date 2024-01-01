Jeff Bridges Sinking Money Into Music as He Prepares to Take Band on the Road After Cancer Battle: Sources

Jeff Bridges is entering 2024 healthy and fit after his recent health troubles — and sources reportedly say he's sinking cash into his passion project rock band, The Abiders, in anticipation of hitting the road, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In October 2020, Bridges, 74, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. His unfortunate luck worsened when his doctors informed him in January 2021, during chemotherapy treatments, that he had contracted COVID.