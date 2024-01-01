Nicole Kidman's Thin Frame Sparks Concern, Inner Circle Fears Actress 'Isn't Taking Care of Herself'
Nicole Kidman has allegedly been struggling and "doing her best to hide it," RadarOnline.com has learned per sources, who spilled that fans aren't the only ones noticing changes in the actress.
"Nicole has always been shy and slightly quirky, which can cause her to act awkwardly in social situations. But her recent behavior has drawn a lot of attention," an insider told the National Enquirer. "She just seems off at times."
In a series of Instagram photos posted on November 30, Kidman made faces while wearing just rock band T-shirts and no pants. Aside from acting like "she's 15 years old," as one commenter griped, others fretted about her bony frame and speculated that she seems to have gotten plastic surgery.
In person, the changes are allegedly even more noticeable.
"She looks incredibly skinny. People are whispering how boney she is," said one witness who's seen her on the set of the erotic thriller Babygirl in NYC recently.
Nutrition expert Dr. Fred Pescatore, who has not treated Kidman, estimates that the 5-foot-11 actress is about 25 pounds below the average weight for her height.
"Her face doesn't look so sunken," added the witness, "because she appears to have had fillers."
New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir believes she's done a lot more than that.
"I thing the [recent] pictures you see are the result of surgery, fillers, and injectables," said the doctor, who has not treated the Oscar winner.
"When you get a lot of injectables and fillers, it interferes with the lymphatic drainage," added Dr. Kassir, "so you get this puffy balloon face." As for Kidman, she's only copped to using Botox in 2011 but claimed she had stopped.
Sources said Kidman's friends are concerned she's working herself to the bone.
"Everyone wants to know what's wrong with her. Even those close to her are concerned. The truth is, Nicole has been working herself ragged, and it's taking a toll," one source shared.
Despite already being worth an estimated $250 million, "it's as if she fears she'll lose the career she worked so hard for," the insider explained of the 56-year-old, who has been continuously adding to her workload. "She's shown no signs of slowing down."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kidman's rep for comment.