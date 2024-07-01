Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Were in Marriage Counseling Before Booze Bust: ‘They’re Right Back Where They Started,’ Source Spills
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had marriage problems prior to his drunk driving arrest in the tiny hamlet of Sag Harbor in the Hamptons last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a source, the pair — married since 2012 — had endured three rounds of marriage counseling in the past five years amid ongoing relationship woes and a cheating scandal.
But in the wake of the SexyBack singer’s martini-fueled arrest shortly after midnight on June 18 — he swallowed a Vesper, which was invented by author Ian Fleming for his iconic British secret agent James Bond — Biel thinks “they’re right back where they started,” a source close to the couple spilled.
While the pair put on a united front at a recent stop on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, RadarOnline.com also obtained photos showing Biel, 42, had momentarily ripped off her wedding ring.
What’s more, friends have privately suggested she might finally be finished with the father of her two children if he doesn’t sort himself out.
"Her friends think she’s married to a loser and hate that so much of her life is taken up with trying to get Justin to stay on the straight and narrow," one insider said after this recent arrest, citing the past cheating rumors.
"But the arrest was a wake-up call: It’s time for her to realize she can’t do it alone. If he keeps going down this path, their marriage will be over.”
Biel had already weathered shame in 2019 when JT was photographed getting cozy with co-star Alisha Wainwright during a night out after filming their drama flick, Palmer, in New Orleans.
The NYSYNC boybander later issued a public apology and stated that "nothing happened" between himself and his co-star, still owning up to his "strong lapse in judgment."
After that incident, Biel slapped her spouse with a slew of restrictions to ensure he didn’t stray again, sources said.
- 'Married to a Loser': Jessica Biel's Friends' BRUTAL Assessment of Husband Timberlake in Wake of DWI Revealed — as It Emerges They Fear 'He'll Break her Heart Again'
- Justin Timberlake and Wife Jessica Biel Reunite Amid Reports She Issued 'Get Help' Ultimatum in Fallout to DWI Scandal
- The Ring is Off: Jessica Biel Ditches Her Wedding Band as She Issues ‘Get Help’ Ultimatum to Husband Justin Timberlake's in Fallout to DWI Scandal
But she was left reeling in the wake of his Hamptons arrest when a rookie police officer pulled over his 2025 BMW after it ran a red light following a wild night out.
Timberlake insisted he’d had only “one martini” but the officer claimed Justin had “bloodshot and glassy eyes,” reeked of alcohol and refused a breathalyzer test three times.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Justin told the cop: “This is going to ruin the tour.” But in a blow to the Grammy winner’s ego, the young policeman didn’t know who he was!
“He was wasted,” a source inside the bar told RadarOnline.com.
“At one point, just before closing, somebody got up to go to the bathroom and left his drink on the table. When [the man] came back, [Timberlake] was drinking his drink.”
Timberlake was charged with DUI and a couple of traffic offenses. His lawyer insists he’ll “have a lot to say” at the July 23 court hearing.