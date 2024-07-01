REVEALED: Top Aides ‘Carefully Shielded’ Biden From Staff to Hide His Cognitive Decline; First Lady ‘Essentially Roped Off' the President

Joe Biden’s top aides were said to have “carefully shielded” the president from staff members to hide the aging president’s cognitive decline, RadarOnline.com has learned, as First Lady Jill Biden “essentially roped off” her husband from White House staffers.

In a concerning development to come in the wake of Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump last week, it was revealed that close aides have shielded the president from those inside and outside of the White House ever since he first took office in January 2021.