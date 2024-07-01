REVEALED: Top Aides ‘Carefully Shielded’ Biden From Staff to Hide His Cognitive Decline; First Lady ‘Essentially Roped Off' the President
Joe Biden’s top aides were said to have “carefully shielded” the president from staff members to hide the aging president’s cognitive decline, RadarOnline.com has learned, as First Lady Jill Biden “essentially roped off” her husband from White House staffers.
In a concerning development to come in the wake of Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump last week, it was revealed that close aides have shielded the president from those inside and outside of the White House ever since he first took office in January 2021.
The decision to “carefully shield” Biden reportedly left many staffers “shocked” as they watched the 81-year-old commander in chief bumble his way through the debate in Atlanta on Thursday night.
Flash forward to after the debate, and it was said that several former and current White House aides were not only “feeling the whiplash” but also questioning whether President Biden is fit to fulfill another four-year term in the Oval Office.
“It's time for Joe to go,” wrote Chandler West on Instagram shortly after the debate last week. West served as the White House's deputy director of photography from January 2021 to May 2022.
“I know many of these people and how the White House operates,” West continued. “They will say he has a 'cold' or just experienced a 'bad night,' but for weeks and months, in private, they have all said what we saw last night — Joe is not as strong as he was just a couple of years ago.”
“The debate was not the first bad day,” West added, “and it's not going be the last.”
Also shocking was the revelation that First Lady Jill Biden and her top aides took steps to “essentially rope off” President Biden from White House staffers starting back at the beginning of his term.
Insiders told Axios that the first lady – as well as the first lady’s top aide, Anthony Bernal, and deputy chief of staff, Annie Tomasini – took steps to keep President Biden “at arm’s length.”
According to one former residence official, Jill Biden was “so protective of the president, and then Anthony just protects her, and they often wouldn't let us do anything for them.”
“The separation between the family and the residence staff was so big, so divided,” the former residence official continued. “It's not supposed to be and usually isn't, even in the Trump White House.”
Another White House official noted that President Biden was “deeply appreciative of the residence staff's work” but was also “unused to being waited on regularly or having butlers, so some staff are often allowed to go home early.”
Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates dismissed the claims that President Biden was “carefully shielded” and “essentially roped off” from members of his staff.
Bates noted that “there are individuals who would prefer to spend more time with the President and senior officials” and insisted that “President Biden fights hard for families every day.”
“In every administration, there are individuals who would prefer to spend more time with the President and senior officials,” Bates told Axios in a statement on Sunday.
“President Biden fights hard for families every day, working with a wide range of team members at what he is proud is the most diverse White House ever,” Bates added, “and achieving historic results for the American people because of his determination, values, and experience.”