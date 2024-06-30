Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Slams First Lady Amid Elder Abuse Claims: 'I Don't Even Recognize Her'

Bill, a vocal Trump supporter, criticized Jill for reportedly encouraging President Biden to continue his presidential campaign despite his perceived struggles, especially after a disastrous debate performance.

The first lady's ex-husband, who has previously alleged that Jill and Joe had an affair during their marriage, shared his thoughts on her "transformation" over the years.

He stated, “The Dr. Jill Biden who I’ve seen on TV in the last five years is not the same person I married or that I recognize in any way ... She’s matriculated into a completely different woman.”

Stevenson also highlighted his surprise at seeing Jill take a prominent role in supporting President Biden after maintaining a low profile for many years.