Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Slams First Lady Amid Elder Abuse Claims: 'I Don't Even Recognize Her'
Bill Stevenson, who was married to Jill Biden from 1970 to 1975, expressed his disapproval of the first lady's current stance regarding her husband, President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bill, a vocal Trump supporter, criticized Jill for reportedly encouraging President Biden to continue his presidential campaign despite his perceived struggles, especially after a disastrous debate performance.
The first lady's ex-husband, who has previously alleged that Jill and Joe had an affair during their marriage, shared his thoughts on her "transformation" over the years.
He stated, “The Dr. Jill Biden who I’ve seen on TV in the last five years is not the same person I married or that I recognize in any way ... She’s matriculated into a completely different woman.”
Stevenson also highlighted his surprise at seeing Jill take a prominent role in supporting President Biden after maintaining a low profile for many years.
According to the New York Post, despite once supporting Joe during his vice-presidential and senatorial campaigns, Bill's current perspective on the president appears to have become deeply critical.
He emphasized his bewilderment at Jill's unwavering defense of her husband, stating, “I just don’t understand why she is so adamant about defending him and keeping him in the race since it appears that he’s struggling.”
Bill further added that he believes President Biden has been facing challenges in his interactions with others, indicating a struggle and cognitive decline.
"It appears that he’s struggling with everybody these days," Jill's ex explained.
- Disastrous Poll Numbers: 72% of Americans Don't Believe Joe Biden Has the 'Mental and Cognitive Health' to Be President
- LEAKED PHONE CALL: Top Dems Claim They've Been 'Gaslit' in Emergency Talks Over President Joe Biden's Horrible Debate Performance
- D-Day: Biden Set to Meet Family at Camp David to Discuss 'The Future of His Re-Election Campaign' After Catastrophic Debate Performance
Bill's forthcoming book, titled The Bidens: The Early Years, is expected to shed light on his views of the Bidens' past and his observations of the president's current condition.
Despite acknowledging Jill's growth over the years and expressing moments of pride in her achievements, Stevenson remains firm in his critique of Joe.
"I've been proud of her at certain moments. I have no hard feelings," he claimed. "I'm just surprised to see her front and center in the middle of this battle after flying under the radar for so many years. She's always been very driven. People say she’s the one who wants to be president now."
The ex remarked, “It makes me cringe every time he calls Trump a liar, because I’m telling you right now, there is no better liar than President Biden. He’s just a bad person.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Biden family — Jill, their children, and grandchildren — was scheduled for crucial talks at Camp David on Sunday, June 30.
“It’s a mess,” one source said, while another noted, “The only person who has ultimate influence with him is the first lady.”