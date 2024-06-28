Home > Politics > Joe Biden First Lady Jill Biden Accused of 'Elder Abuse' After Joe's Disastrous Debate Against Trump: 'She's the One That Convinced Her Husband to Run' Source: MEGA First Lady Jill Biden was accused of “elder abuse” after her hubby failed to impress viewers during his first debate. By: Connor Surmonte Jun. 28 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

First Lady Jill Biden was accused of "elder abuse" after her hubby, President Joe Biden, failed to impress viewers during his first debate against Donald Trump this week, RadarOnline.com can report. In a stunning development to come after President Biden raised alarm bells due to his disastrous performance in Atlanta, several critics blamed Jill Biden for the bloodbath that unfolded on the debate stage on Thursday night.

Several critics blamed Jill Biden for the bloodbath that unfolded on the debate stage on Thursday night.

Erik Prince, a former Navy Seal who has since founded the infamous private military company Blackwater, claimed that Dr. Biden is the “one that’s really guilty of elder abuse here” because she “convinced” President Biden to run four years ago. Prince also claimed that the first lady “has the will to power” and was once again forcing her husband to seek re-election this year.

“Jill Biden has been the one that’s really guilty of elder abuse here, because she’s the one that convinced her husband to run in 2020, and I’m sure that she’s the one that will carry on,” Prince charged. “She has the will to power,” he continued, “and she’ll keep riding that horse until the end.”

"Jill Biden has been the one that's really guilty of elder abuse here, because she's the one that convinced her husband to run in 2020."

Meanwhile, Prince also weighed in on the rumors that President Biden, at 81 years old, is “mentally unfit” to lead the nation through a second term. The Blackwater founder claimed that Biden was “clearly mentally unfit” and called on Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Biden from office.

“If the Democrats are going to remove him, they have to invoke the 25th Amendment of the Constitution which removes someone that's mentally unfit from doing the job,” Prince explained. “Now, I would argue he is clearly mentally unfit,” he continued. “But the Senate – the very partisan Senate – doesn't see it that way.”

President Biden's abysmal debate performance on Thursday night in Atlanta sent the Democratic Party into a frenzy.

"The fact that he just completed his physical but neglected to do a neurological exam kind of speaks volumes, right?" Prince said. "I think in Latin, res ipsa loquitur – the thing speaks for itself."

“The fact that he just completed his physical but neglected to do a neurological exam kind of speaks volumes, right?” Prince said. “I think in Latin, res ipsa loquitur – the thing speaks for itself.” “The Democrats have a means within their party platform to swap out Biden for another candidate as late as August,” Prince concluded, “but Biden has to be willing to do that.”

The Democratic Party was said to be scrambling to find a new candidate to run on this year's presidential election ticket.

As RadarOnline.com reported, President Biden’s abysmal debate performance on Thursday night in Atlanta sent the Democratic Party into a frenzy. Democrats are reportedly “panicking” after Biden stumbled through most of the debate. The party was also said to be scrambling to find a new candidate to run on this year’s presidential election ticket.

As for the first lady, she came under fire after the debate this week when – according to some viewers – she spoke to her presidential husband as if he were a toddler. “Joe, you did such a great job!” Dr. Biden told President Biden shortly after the disastrous debate concluded. “You answered every question, you knew all the facts!”

