Obama, Clinton or Gore? Questions Swirl Over Who’s Going to Tell Joe It’s Time to Go — as First Lady Is Encouraged to ‘Convince’ Husband to Not Run

President Joe Biden sent alarm bells ringing with his disappointing performance at the first presidential debate this week, RadarOnline.com can report, as questions now swirl about just who will tell the 81-year-old president that it might be time to drop out of the race and step aside.

In the latest development to come after Biden offered a less-than-mediocre performance at the first presidential debate against Donald Trump in Atlanta on Thursday night, political insiders confirmed that there was “panic among Democrats” regarding Biden’s viability as the party’s nominee.