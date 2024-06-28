Obama, Clinton or Gore? Questions Swirl Over Who’s Going to Tell Joe It’s Time to Go — as First Lady Is Encouraged to ‘Convince’ Husband to Not Run
President Joe Biden sent alarm bells ringing with his disappointing performance at the first presidential debate this week, RadarOnline.com can report, as questions now swirl about just who will tell the 81-year-old president that it might be time to drop out of the race and step aside.
In the latest development to come after Biden offered a less-than-mediocre performance at the first presidential debate against Donald Trump in Atlanta on Thursday night, political insiders confirmed that there was “panic among Democrats” regarding Biden’s viability as the party’s nominee.
According to Politico, the “panic among Democrats” started just 12 minutes into the debate when President Biden – with raspy voice and all – suffered a series of successive stumbles regarding billionaires, trillionaires, and Medicare.
“We finally beat Medicare!” Biden blurted out early in the debate after losing his train of thought and freezing up for a concerning few seconds.
But while many Democrats agreed that it was time for President Biden to withdraw from the race for the 2024 White House, there was still a question about who could convince the 81-year-old incumbent to drop out.
“I’m on a lot of chains of people gaming out how Biden withdraws,” one former senior official for ex-President Barack Obama told Politico. “Need open convention. He has to go.”
“Who are the grandees who could tell Biden to go?” the insider continued. “[Barack] Obama? [Bill] Clinton? [Al] Gore? [Nancy] Pelosi? [Jim] Clyburn?”
Other Democratic operatives indicated that First Lady Jill Biden should be the one to “convince” the aging incumbent to withdraw from the race.
“The movement to convince Biden to not run is real,” one House Democrat said after the debate on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, there is also the question of who would run in Biden’s place should he be persuaded to drop out of the race before the election on November 5.
According to Democratic insiders, some of the names already being floated include Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, and California Governor Gavin Newsom.
“I think there are short lists being made,” one Democratic operative said on Thursday night.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
At least one Democrat acknowledged the concerns brought on by Biden’s debate performance this week – before dismissing the talk of the president being replaced on the 2024 ticket.
“First, it was a pretty shocking performance by Biden, obviously,” the insider, described by Politico as “one of the most seasoned political pros in Dem politics,” said. “And any thoughtful person has to ask themself: Should this man be leader of the free world for another 7 months, let alone 55?”
“But he’s not going to step aside and there is no clear process for replacing him,” the source continued. “So, we’ll have a few days of frenzy. Then everyone will realize the main contours of the race haven’t really changed.”
“We’ll all get back in our corners, with R’s watching Biden drool on continuous loop and D’s claiming that Trump’s outrageous statements were the real travesty.”