'That's NOT True!' Biden CLASHES With Trump Over Roe v. Wade During Presidential Debate
Joe Biden and Donald Trump clashed over Roe v. Wade in the first general election debate of 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Democratic president called out the ex-president for appointing three Supreme Court Justices who helped overturn Roe v. Wade.
While discussing the divisive topic of abortion, Biden criticized his opponent for overturning Roe v. Wade; however, Trump applauded his appointees for turning the issue back to the states.
"I put three great Supreme Court justices on the court, and they happened to vote in favor of killing Roe v. Wade and moving it back to the states. Now the states are working it out," Trump fired back.
Trump also made a point to state he now supports abortion exceptions in the case of rape or incest before suggesting that due to politics, some of those exceptions are unattainable.
"Some people don’t. Follow your heart, but you have to get elected also," he stated.
When Biden was asked his thoughts on Roe v. Wade being overturned, the president told Trump, "It’s a terrible thing what you’ve done."
The president then pushed back against Trump's claim that legal scholars supported the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
"The vast majority of constitutional scholars supported Roe (v. Wade) when it was decided. This idea that they were all against it is just ridiculous," he spewed.
Biden repeated his support for Roe v. Wade and the limits it had on when a woman can have an abortion.
The Democratic president then warned against abortion being left up to states to decide — and compared the issue to civil rights.
"The idea that states are able to do this is a little like saying we’re going to turn civil rights back to the states," Biden continued before noting that women who are victims of rape are unable to obtain abortions in some states due to Roe v. Wade getting overturned.
"It’s just ridiculous, and they can do nothing about it."
Trump falsely claimed that under Roe v. Wade, doctors could "rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month, and kill the baby."
"That is simply not true,” Biden quipped back. “Roe v. Wade does not provide for that — that’s not the circumstance. Only if a woman’s life is in danger, or she’s going to die. That’s the only circumstance where that can happen."
"We are not for late-term abortion. Period, period," Biden added.