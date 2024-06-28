The executors' attorneys said matters were made more complicated as Jackson had "changed business managers, lawyers, and personal managers several times in the years immediately prior to his death," leaving them forced to track down documents that were "scattered around the country."

"At the time of Michael Jackson's death, Michael Jackson's most significant assets were subject to more than $500 million of debt and creditors' claims, with some of the debt accruing interest at extremely high interest rates, and some debt in default," the docs stated.

"The Executors, with the assistance of their legal team, worked to bring all debt current, and negotiated and restructured the debt at interest rates far more favorable to the Estate so that the Estate was able to and has paid in full all of the debt that so heavily burdened Michael Jackson during his life."