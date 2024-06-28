Your tip
Strictly Platonic: Mystery Woman Breaks Silence After Being Spotted Dirty Dancing With Miranda Lambert's Husband, Says It Was 'Innocent'

Composite photo of Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin and TikTok video.
Mystery woman breaks her silence on dancing with Miranda Lambert's husband in viral video.

Jun. 27 2024, Published 8:38 p.m. ET

A mystery woman seen dirty dancing with country star Miranda Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, in a since-deleted viral video has broken her silence, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, cleared the air — and insisted that despite what the video looks like, the moment with McLoughlin was nothing more than harmless fun.

mystery woman speaks out on inappropriate dancing with miranda lamberts husband
The woman was seen dancing closely with and touching McLoughlin's face at Lambert's Casa Rosa bar in Nashville.

The woman explained she ran into McLoughlin at the singer's Nashville bar, Casa Rosa, where she was celebrating a bachelorette trip with some of her galpals.

"Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar. We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there, and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance," the anonymous woman told In Touch Weekly.

"We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time."

mystery woman speaks out on inappropriate dancing with miranda lamberts husband
The woman insisted the encounter was nothing more than 'friendly, innocent dancing and talking.'

The woman said that as the night went on, her group ended up "near the roped-off section" and asked McLoughlin "if he would take a picture with the bride-to-be."

The woman said Lambert's husband obliged and they thanked him.

"Somehow, later, we were let into the roped-off section where he was. I'm not sure how that was initiated or happened. We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be's night so special and fun," the woman continued.

mystery woman speaks out on inappropriate dancing with miranda lamberts husband
The woman apologized for any 'embarrassment' the video may have brought the school distract where she works.

"He was gracious and polite and kind. He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together," the Casa Rosa patron added.

Despite the viral video, which captured McLoughlin and the woman appearing too close for comfort, she insisted "there was never anything inappropriate said" and "there was no vibe whatsoever of anything other than friendly, innocent dancing and talking."

mystery woman speaks out on inappropriate dancing with miranda lamberts husband
The woman said McLoughlin was a 'complete gentleman' and 'gushed' about Lambert to her group.

Following uproar from Lambert's fans, the woman took to Facebook to address the video and insist there was nothing "inappropriate" with encounter.

"There has been a video shared painting a risqué picture of me and from some of you, attacking my professional career," the post read. "I would like to publicly apologize for the embarrassment this may cause the district I lead. However, this holds no bearing to the effective and in my opinion awesome job I do as your child's administrator."

The social media post continued, "We learn lessons everyday. We lead by example. This is not the example that I lead by but I too am reminded of a lesson that I learned years ago and one that I often discuss with my kiddos ... there is always someone watching."

The woman made a point to note that "Miranda's husband gushed about her" and that the bachelorette group "told him our favorite songs of hers." Lambert and her hubby have been married since January 2019.

"He was a complete gentleman and was not inappropriate with anyone!" the post added. "You may judge my dance moves and I'll own that, but I love to dance and won't apologize for having fun. Like I said, I will apologize for any embarrassment this causes."

