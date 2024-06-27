WATCH: Rob Kardashian Surfaces for Rare Outing to Celebrate Sister Khloe's 40th Birthday
Rob Kardashian surfaced for a rare appearance at Khloe Kardashian 40th birthday bash this week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The seldom-seen member of the mega-famous family was spotted in an Instagram video Khloe posted on Thursday, sitting between his grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, and sister's best friend, Malika Haqq.
Rob, 37, looked chipper as the small group cheered for Khloe on her milestone birthday. Surrounded by loved ones and lavender-colored decorations, the reality star blew out the candles on her matching ornate cake.
"Deeply Grateful For Every Moment," Khloe captioned her post, which also featured a photo montage showing the mom-of-two from moments throughout her life.
"I love you! I am so excited and thankful for this fresh decade and all it has in store!!!" she wrote. The comments section was filled with warm messages from fans, friends, and family, including Rob.
The low-profile Kardashian has only been spotted out-and-about a handful of times in recent years. After appearing prominently on early seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, momager Kris Jenner's only son began to opt for a more low-key lifestyle. He has admittedly been self-conscious about his weight, allegedly struggled with substance abuse, and had his fair share of scandals.
Rob made a brief over-the-phone appearance on the current season of Hulu reboot The Kardashians, when he shut down Khloe's curiosity about whether he might offer up his sperm so that Malika could have another child.
"Real serious question though, like Bible serious," Khloe said to her brother, "Malika wants to have another kid and she was gonna go to a sperm bank to get sperm, but I just said why not get it from you?"
"I can't f--- anymore," Rob responded dryly. "Rob, you don't have to. You just put it in a cup," Khloe replied, and Malika asked, "Is it broke? Are you tired from last night?"
"I just said I can't f--- anymore. What don't you get?" he insisted, prompting Khloe to hang up after saying, "OK, I love you, this is weirder than I thought."
"My brother is just like, he's just disgusting and we can't ever just talk normal, but I don't think there's a problem," she told viewers.
Before that, Rob surfaced at his daughter Dream's lavish spa-themed 7th birthday party,
Since Dream was born, Rob has been hyper-focused on co-parenting with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. He also owns a sock company, clothing brand, and hot sauce business.