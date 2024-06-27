WATCH: Rob Kardashian Surfaces for Rare Outing to Celebrate Sister Khloe's 40th Birthday

"Real serious question though, like Bible serious," Khloe said to her brother, "Malika wants to have another kid and she was gonna go to a sperm bank to get sperm, but I just said why not get it from you?"

"I can't f--- anymore," Rob responded dryly. "Rob, you don't have to. You just put it in a cup," Khloe replied, and Malika asked, "Is it broke? Are you tired from last night?"

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"I just said I can't f--- anymore. What don't you get?" he insisted, prompting Khloe to hang up after saying, "OK, I love you, this is weirder than I thought."