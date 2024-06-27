Robb Elementary Shooting: Ex-Uvalde School Police Chief and Former Officer Charged With Child Endangerment Over Botched Response to Massacre
Former Uvalde school police chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo and another ex-officer have been indicted on charges of child endangerment more than two years after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary, killing 19 fourth graders and two teachers.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Adrian Gonzales was the former officer also indicted by a Uvalde County grand jury, according to reports.
Arredondo and Gonzales were among the first officers on the scene after deranged gunman Salvador Ramos, 18, began his vicious rampage on May 24, 2022.
Uvalde School District Police chief Arredondo was in charge of the massive law enforcement response on that fateful day.
The police response was lambasted in the wake of the shooting, after it was revealed that nobody attempted to confront Ramos for a shocking 77 minutes.
San Antonio Express News was first to report the names on Thursday, revealing they are the first criminal charges against law enforcement in connection with the devastating massacre.
Story is developing ...