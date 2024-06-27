Arredondo and Gonzales were among the first officers on the scene after deranged gunman Salvador Ramos, 18, began his vicious rampage on May 24, 2022.

Uvalde School District Police chief Arredondo was in charge of the massive law enforcement response on that fateful day.

The police response was lambasted in the wake of the shooting, after it was revealed that nobody attempted to confront Ramos for a shocking 77 minutes.

San Antonio Express News was first to report the names on Thursday, revealing they are the first criminal charges against law enforcement in connection with the devastating massacre.

